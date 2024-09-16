As you race across a Mario Kart track, you might wonder "If they were to compile the most iconic, memorable tracks from across the series into one cup, what would that be?" And that's essentially what this list is, covering the most iconic, beloved courses in Mario Kart.

These aren't necessarily the "best" tracks (though I think they're all pretty great), they're just the first ones you'll see people talk about when the topic of bringing back retro tracks comes up, because they're incredibly memorable and super popular courses.

As usual, there is a degree of subjectivity regarding the choices that made our list. But in our hearts, we know we're objectively right. Especially about the number one spot.

10 Mushroom Gorge

Bouncing Along, Taking Massive Shortcuts.

Mushroom Gorge is one of the more basic courses that's gotten quite a bit of notoriety over the years, mostly for it just being really enjoyable to bounce along mushroom caps and drive through the multiple branching paths across the map.

One of the biggest reasons this track is goated is because of the massive skip you can do near the end, skipping an entire turn that usually leads right to the finish line. This skip is so fun and cool to do that Mushroom Gorge just had to get on this list.

9 Airship Fortress

Why the Heck Isn't This in 8??

Of the tracks that didn't make the Booster Course Pass cut, Airship Fortress from Mario Kart DS is potentially the most heart-wrenching one. It's an incredibly cool track based on the Airship levels from Super Mario Bros. 3 , and it's never left the realm of handheld and mobile Mario Karts.

It's got a section where you weave through oncoming Bullet Bills, a massive cannon that launches you into a broken-down tower, and it's generally just fun to speed through castle barracks and airship decks. It's a fan-favorite pick for the next Mario Kart's retro cups for a reason.

8 Tick-Tock Clock

Time Moves On

Another DS original, though this one did make its way into Mario Kart 8, Tick-Tock Clock is an inventive, quirky course based on the level of the same name from Super Mario 64, and it's beloved for its incredible moving parts and awesome visuals.

It was undoubtedly created because of Mario 64 DS's existence, but it's beloved all the same, especially the version in 8 where you can trick off the clock hands, glide around a massive swinging pendulum, and try to guess which gear is moving which way.

7 Moo Moo Meadows

The Funny Cow Level

Potentially here more for its aesthetic and slight meme status, Moo Moo Meadows is a popular course from Mario Kart Wii . It's pretty standard, being a mostly flat plain with some cows to dodge and hills to trick off, though 8's version does improve it.

Namely, the gliding section is pretty involved, making you work to trick off little bumps on the floor to hopefully sustain your glide a bit longer. Plus, there are even more ramps and speed boosts dotted about the stage. It's simple, but it's charming.

6 Electrodrome

No, It's Not Spelled "Electrodome"

If you've ever wanted to know what a rave in the Mario universe would look like, Electrodrome is prime wish fulfillment. It's got an incredibly funky vibe, with bright colors, floors that light up, and a super bold aesthetic that shows how much passion was put into these tracks.

It's not too complex of a track to race on, having just a few diverging paths, neat shortcuts, and glowy Piranha Plants. The fact that everything feels tuned to the beat, everything glows, and the vibes are immaculate is the main reason it's here as one of the only Mario Kart 8 Originals to make the list .

5 Yoshi Circuit

It's Literally Shaped Like Him, C'mon

More so for its minimap than anything else, Yoshi Circuit is an entire track made in the shape of Yoshi, which means it's got a ton of twists, turns and some of the most iconic shortcuts in the series, namely the one near the start with the waterfall.

It's pretty simplistic, but that simplicity makes it iconic, and sometimes all you need is a track that looks like Yoshi. It's always a fun time to race on, and always especially fun when you manage to skip half the level with mushrooms.

4 Bowser's Castle

The King of Koopas, But Not Courses

Despite having a new version in every single Mario Kart game (except Tour because Tour is weird), Bowser's Castle has never hit the same level of infamy as the next three courses, but every version still feels unique and great and is usually pretty iconic.

Some standouts are the funny rolling thing in DS Bowser's Castle, the massive Bowser Statue punching the road in 8's, and Bowser Castle 3 from Super which is only really good in 8 Deluxe. Regardless, it's usually a pretty quality course near the end of a cup.

3 Waluigi Pinball

Pretty Lights, Purple Guy

One of the most talked about tracks that made a glorious return in the Booster Course Pass was Waluigi Pinball, a map that's quite literally just a massive pinball table with a ton of halfpipes, balls that roll around to hit you, and a beautiful rainbow tunnel.

It's just a really great aesthetic idea, and it's a pretty fun and chaotic map to play. The halfpipes can be a bit straightforward, but it brings a bit of simplicity to the chaos that brings it all together. Plus it's Waluigi, so of course it'll be a great time.

2 Coconut Mall

For the Memes, and the Fun

It's not just because "You just got coconut malled" is a great meme, Coconut Mall is an awesome track that's incredibly well-designed, and it's got banger music. It's just an enjoyable time, driving through a shopping mall complete with different stores and escalators.

It's also got a funny notorious ultra shortcut on the Wii version, a sick glider section in the 7 version, and cars that no one likes in the 8 Deluxe version. Regardless of which one you're going with, it's always a great time with great and unique vibes, and it's no wonder it's iconic.

1 Rainbow Road

Because of Course It's Here

Rainbow Road is, of course, the single most iconic Mario Kart thing ever, and at least one of the top five most iconic Mario locations ever. It's just a rainbow-colored road in space, but every variation and style of it somehow has an incredibly different and unique flavor.

There are the extremely iconic ones, like the planets in 7, the character constellations of 64, and the incredible difficulty of Wii, but every variation of it has something new to offer, and they're all great. If only the Smash 3DS stage lived past that console.