Nintendo produced a teaser for a new Mario Kart in lieu of announcing the Nintendo Switch 2 a while back. During the Nintendo DIrect Showcase for the Switch 2, the company provided more information and an official name for the next Mario Kart. Many assumed it was going to be called Mario Kart 9, but Nintendo pulled that rug out from everyone during the showcase. The game will not be called Mario Kart 9, but rather Mario Kart World, and it will launch with the system when that is announced. Mario Kart 9 will be unlike any other game in the series.

Mario Kart World Living up to that Name

Mario Kart World will have you racing across the globe in different locations. The biggest change to the series in terms of its racing will be the inclusion of variable weather conditions. Time of day and atmosphere will change at tracks, which may affect handling but this has not been confirmed. This could be more of a visual aesthetic rather than affecting handling, but it would be really nice to have that included for added difficulty.

Each race will consist of 24 drivers, which is the most in series history. That's a lot of Nintendo characters to fill, so maybe there will be some different characters that have never been seen before. The traditional Grand Prix will consist of four courses with advancing to unlock more. What is new is the Knockout Tour, which is an elimination race. Getting to checkpoints and not being at a certain position will bounce those stragglers from the race. This appears to be one long race based on the description.

Mario Kart World will include a free roam mode, which allows players to drive wherever including going off-road. It seems Nintendo is borrowing from the formula of Forza Horizon. Players can take scenic drives with friends and even take pictures with an included Photo Mode. These are social aspects that will take advantage of the new tech in the Switch 2 as the embedded microphone was announced plus the Switch 2 Camera.