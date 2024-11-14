Mario & Luigi: Brothership doesn't contain many boss fights, but every once in a while the game will throw a tough obstacle in the player's path. One of these is Gobblick, the guardian boss of the first Great Lighthouse Island. This island and boss unlock after the player completes all prior islands in the Lushgreen Sea.

This boss is a pure tank and can do plenty of damage if the player is unprepared for battle. If you're having trouble, this guide should help you defeat Gobblick.

Preparing for Battle

Before even traveling to the Great Lighthouse Island, make sure your equipment and levels are sorted out. It is recommended that you raise Mario and Luigi to level 10 before traveling to the Great Lighthouse Island and that you're at level 12 before challenging the boss itself. If you are under-leveled, it is recommended to complete some side quests.

In terms of equipment, the best armor and weapons at this point in the game is the Picnic equipment available from Toad's shop on Shipshape Island. If you cannot afford all the Picnic equipment, the Dirt-Cheap equipment is also doable.

Gobblick Boss Battle

When beginning the battle, be prepared to block immediately because Gobblick will not only receive the first turn but will also take a second turn between Mario and Luigi each round.

While most of Gobblick's attacks are telegraphed easily enough, there are a few to watch one for. As Gobblick's grab attack is incredibly hard to counter and can stun a Mario bro if it hits them twice in a row, leaving you open to other attacks.

Once you've gotten the chance to take your turn, it's time to go on a full offensive. On Mario's turn, use the Red Shell Bros. Move to do massive damage. Whenever it's Luigi's turn, focus on either using normal attacks or using syrup to raise Mario's BP so he can continue using Red Shells.

After a few turns, a vortex will form in the background of the battle. After it does, you'll be able to use Luigi Logic on Luigi's turn to grab Gobblick's tongue and throw him toward the vortex in a QTE sequence. If the player succeeds at this QTE, Gobblick will be stunned for two turns and every attack the player uses on him will be a critical hit. Be warned though, if you fail the QTE Luigi's turn will be completely wasted.

Once Gobblick reaches half health, his color scheme will change as he enters rage mode. While in this state, Gobblick will gain a new chomping attack. If the player gets hit by this attack, Gobblick will gain any health the player loses. It is absolutely crucial that the player doesn't get hit by this attack and ends the battle soon.

Thankfully, this new attack is the last trick Gobblick has up his sleeve, just stay the course of spamming the Red Shell with Mario and throwing Gobblick into the vortex with Luigi whenever it reappears. Upon defeating Gobblick, the player will receive more than enough EXP to level up as well as open the path to complete the first Great Lighthouse Island.