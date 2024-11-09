While Super Mario Run may not be the most beloved or memorable title in Nintendo's variety of mobile titles, it has continued to see a wide variety of support over the years. This is especially impressive given that Super Mario Run is not free to play out the gate. While it's possible to unlock everything without spending money, it's a little bit of a wait not everyone wants to partake in leading to many spending the $10 for the app to unlock the full version immediately instead.

In just 2024 alone we've had a grand total of five events so far including Super Mario Bros. Wonder (which began in 2023 and ran until March of 2024), Princess Peach: Showtime!, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and finally rounding us out to Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

In this latest event, like many others before it, there are a grand total of nine missions for players to complete to unlock all the Brothership goodies. A reward is earned every three missions completed, so players can work their way towards the goal over time. There's no crazy rush to participate either as this event runs until December 18, giving a great amount of time to get through and unlock everything. The three rewards include statues of characters in Brothership, rightfully focused on Mario and Luigi themselves.

The first unlockable statue features Mario and Connie, the second is of Luigi and Snoulet, and the third and final statue features both brothers together in a fun action pose. It's worth noting that while the missions starts out relatively easy, the final few may take a little grinding to get, especially when they're challenging the player to collect quite a few coins along the way.

There's nothing quite like getting to collect charming artwork from various Mario titles

Be sure to check out the latest event in Super Mario Run to collect some run rewards from Mario & Luigi: Brothership and take a look at the official post from Nintendo about this brand new event below: