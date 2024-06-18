Key Takeaways Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the first entry in the series to come to the Nintendo Switch, and will bring players to the wonderful world of Concordia.

The RPG game features familiar and new faces, with revitalized elements similar to previous Mario titles.

The Mario & Luigi series, starting with Superstar Saga in 2005, is widely known for its comedic tone and engaging battle system.

Letsa go sailing! To kick off the June 2024’s Nintendo Direct, we were treated with a new entry in the Mario & Luigi series that will have the brothers brought to a new world where there will be familiar faces and new challenges. Mario & Luigi: Brothership marks the latest entry in the series, with its last being Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, which was released for the 3DS back in 2015. Seeing how this will be the first of the series to go to the Nintendo Switch, it is going to be exciting to see how this 3D RPG is going to play out.

Reunited and it feels so good!

The game finds the mustache-faced brothers being transported to the wonderful world of Concordia, which, by looking at the trailer, is a place that has tropical isles and busy cities. Mario and Luigi are back doing their tag-team puzzles and fights, which is a key feature of their previous titles. Being that this is a Mario game, we will be seeing new and familiar faces, from our new pals Connie and Snoutlet to Princess Peach and Bowser, all of whom are going to make a wave in your adventure.

By the looks of it, a lot of things feel revitalized in a way that is reminiscent of the previous Mario titles. The Shipshape Island, which is part ship, part island, is similar to Starship Mario from Super Mario Galaxy 2. The variety of islands does spark a reminder of the places in Super Mario Odyssey. The combat, which is always a highlight of fans and critics, seems to keep its essence going strong. Mario has been making his comeback in the RPG genre, with the latest franchise re-releases being Super Mario RPG and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, so it was no surprise that Nintendo felt that Mario deserved to have a new RPG under his cap.

What is the Mario & Luigi series?

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the sixth installment in the series, with its first being Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga back in 2005. The series is generally favored and has been praised for its battle system and comedic tone. The fifth title, Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam, was met with positive reviews, mostly attributing to its refreshing combat experience. As previously mentioned, this is the first installment to make it to the Switch, but this is also the first Mario & Luigi game to not have the developers at AlphaTeam behind it. Unfortunately, the studio went bankrupt in 2019, but the trademark for the series was bought by Nintendo in 2020. With the brothers back together again, we can’t wait to explore the vast world of Concordia and experience a new entry in the Mario franchise.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership sails onto Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2024.