Every island in Mario & Luigi: Brothership is a dungeon in itself, each having a unique task for Mario Bros. to complete and enemies to face while there.

One of the earliest in the game is Twistee Island, which players must complete in order to obtain hammers for Mario & Luigi. Since starting the game without hammers limits your abilities majorly, here is a handy guide for completing Twistee Island.

Arriving on the Island

Upon arriving at Twistee Island, the player will immediately see Maykit, the NPC who will be able to craft a hammer for Mario. Unfortunately, they are unreachable from the start of the island, meaning you will be unable to get Mario's iconic power-up until you reach them. Your task here will be to find a way up to Maykit's elevation. Begin by heading east into the main town of this island.

In the center of town, you will encounter an NPC titled Dyode the Groovemaster despairing over how he has lost his hair wax and cannot make his magic tree dance without it. Talking to other NPCs in town will inform you that the hair wax supplier, Spiralia lives in the woods, but the path is blocked by monsters. Using that as a lead, head north into the woods.

Before leaving town, make sure to walk to the area slightly south of the Groovemaster's tree and pull on the glowing area to collect 3 Spritebulbs.

There is an equipment shop in town, but it sells the same equipment as the tutorial Island. If you didn't buy better equipment then, take the opportunity to now.

The Woods

Being the first real dungeon in the game, the path through the woods is relatively straightforward with the occasional branch to coin boxes. There will be three types of enemies you encounter in this dungeon: Soreboars, Bumbleshoots, and Big Soreboars. While Soreboars aren't much of a threat, they can call upon their bigger counterparts mid-battle, giving the player an extra enemy to deal with in battle.

Each enemy in this dungeon has between 20HP and 30HP, meaning they will take between two or three turns to defeat each encounter, potentially less if the player can time a well-placed counter to damage them during their attacks.

All three enemy types you encounter in this dungeon can have their attacks countered with a well-timed jump, but be careful when trying to counter Bumbleshoots. They will occasionally feint an attack entirely to try and trick the player into jumping into them.

Soreboars have a chance of dropping mushrooms when defeated, so make sure to heal up your characters if you fail one too many counter jumps.

Don't Forget the Spritebulbs

There will be 6 Spritebulbs hidden in the woods as you search for Spiralia. The first set can be found early on in the dungeon during a branching path where progress is to the right and the left is seemingly a dead end. The second set can be found right before the moving platform sequence near the end of the dungeon. Pull both of these Spritebulb sets from their trees to obtain them.

Close

Final Stretch

After reaching Spiralia, she will explain that the only way to obtain the hair wax from her is to carry her to her house in the woods. A simple task, but only if the player manages to avoid any worms along the path. Spiralia is deathly afraid of bugs, so straying too close to any worms will cause her to run away and force the player to start over again.

Once the player reaches her home on the eastern side of the forest, Spiralia will give Mario the hair wax. There is a fast travel pipe back to town by her home, but make sure to grab the 3 Spritebulbs hiding in the tree next to said home before returning.

Upon returning to town and giving the hair wax to the Groovemaster, he will begin to dance in joy with the Mario bros and cause his magical tree to grow. By jumping along the path this tree creates, the player will finally be able to talk to Maykit and have their hammer crafted, successfully completing Twistee Island.