Marvel Contest of Champions is a mobile fighting game where players collect and control iconic Marvel heroes and villains in epic one-on-one battles. Build your team of champions, including characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America, and engage in dynamic combat against other players or AI opponents.

All Codes For Marvel Contest of Champions

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Marvel Contest of Champions. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 9/15

IAMSOCIAL: Redeem for promo pack

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Contest of Champions

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Marvel Contest of Champions on your Mobile Device Log into Kabam and scroll down to Promo Codes. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Apply Code. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.