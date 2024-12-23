If you are looking for a healer in Marvel Rivals who can do some solid damage, you don’t have to look further than Adam Warlock. He isn’t going to be the main healer due to his cooldowns and how he supplies healing, but he can still support the team, much like Rocket Raccoon. Dealing solid damage alongside the rest of the team and supplying a decent amount of healing to ensure everyone can stay alive during fights.

Adam Warlock's Abilities

Quantum Magic Launch quantum energy to deal damage. Karmic Revival Awaken the karma of allies to revive them. Allies revived have lower health but enjoy a brief period of Invincibility. Soul Bond Forge a soul bond with allies, granting Healing Over Time and distributing damage taken across the bond. Avatar Life Stream Target an ally for a bouncing stream of healing energy, which also heals himself upon casting; self-targets if no ally is selected. Cosmic Cluster Gather quantum energy into a cluster and then swiftly launch it at the enemy. Regenerative Cocoon (Passive) Once his body perishes, Adam Warlock can freely move as a soul and reforge his body at a chosen spot. Soul Perseverance (Team-Up Ability) Adam Warlock enhances the rebirth power of Star-Lord and Mantis, granting them the power of cocooned revival.

Adam Warlock’s healing tools are very strong but also limited due to cooldowns. Unlike Loki or Luna Snow, he cannot simply shoot his allies to heal them. Instead, he has abilities like Soul Bond for some minor sustain during fights or the two charges of Avatar Life Stream that have a six-second cooldown. The abilities may be limited, but they are still very strong and make Adam Warlock a fantastic secondary healer when paired with characters like Luna Snow or Jeff the Land Shark.

How to Utilize Adam Warlock’s Abilities

While he may not look like it, Adam Warlock is capable of dealing a ton of damage while keeping the team alive.

Soul Bond is another ability that Adam Warlock has at his disposal, but it does have some quirks to it. Adam Warlock will share a portion of the damage sustained by linked allies. If Adam Warlock sustains damage that will knock him out due to the link, then the link will be broken, and he will retain 1 Health. The link will also break once enough damage is sustained, if Adam Warlock or the linked teammate leaves the link's range, or after a certain length of time has passed. This is a strong ability that you’ll want to use when your team is moving in for a team fight. This will provide that initial health regeneration while also providing some solid damage mitigation.

The ultimate ability for him, Karmic Revival, will revive allies within range, centered on Adam. Continuously monitor for fallen allies within this range; if they enter the area, they can be revived at the casting location. When you feel like a team fight is about to tip in the enemy team’s favor, you can back away to a safe spot nearby and use Karmic Revival. This will allow you to revive teammates at your location, bring their health back up, and then push back the enemy. Make sure you do heal up allies that have been revived though, as they will come back with less than half health.