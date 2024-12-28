Strategist units are some of the most underrated characters in Marvel Rivals. While these heroes won't be taking down dozens of enemies on the battlefield and can be ripped to shreds easier than wet toilet paper, they are always an invaluable part of any team lineup. No Duelist or Vanguard unit can make the brave plays they're made for unless they have a healer backing them up to ensure they don't die.

While there are only a few healers in Marvel Rivals, it can be very difficult to judge which ones are the best to play as. However, if one were to analyze them based on factors like how easy they are to pick up for beginners, the weaknesses of their kits, and the risk the player takes when playing as them, then it becomes possible to form the following list of the best healers in Marvel Rivals.

7 Rocket Raccoon

Small, but Deadly

Starting off the list is the loudmouth from the Guardians of the Galaxy: Rocket Raccoon. This rambunctious rodent has a machine gun that can slice through enemies and shoot healing orbs to regenerate the health of allies. In addition to this, he's one of the few characters in the game with the ability to revive allies if they fall in battle.

What truly makes Rocket special as a support unit, though, is his team-up skill with the Punisher and Winter Solider, where he can place down a piece of equipment that can give them infinite ammo. This is especially helpful for Winter Solider players as he has a very low ammo count under normal circumstances.

This mechanic gives Rocket a unique niche, but sadly ranks him low on this list as his most useful functions are entirely dependent on specific characters being present on the battlefield. Without them his kit feels very underdeveloped. Which makes it very hard to call it one of the best healers in the game.

6 Cloak & Dagger

The Dynamic Duo

Next up on the list is the superhero duo of Cloak & Dagger. These two combined are one of the most unique units in Marvel Rivals as the player must constantly switch between Dagger, who can heal allies with her projectiles or large bubbles she can place on the ground, and Cloak, who has the ability to blind enemies and boost the speed of allies. This allows the duo to play multiple roles in battle as the player switches their focus between allies and enemies.

That double role that makes Cloak & Dagger unique is, unfortunately, also the reason why they are placed in the lower half of this list. At the cost of them being able to do more to the enemy thanks to Cloak’s debuff skills, their actual healing capabilities pale in comparison to other healers in the game. So, while they are always welcome as a support unit on a team, the duo can hardly be called the best healers in the game.

5 Mantis

Reader of Minds

Rocket Raccoon isn't the only member of the Guardians of the Galaxy to play a healer role in Marvel Rivals, as Mantis does too, and is arguably better than him at it. What makes Mantis a great healer for beginners is that, instead of needing to constantly fire healing shots at your allies, she can place a heal-over-time buff on whoever she chooses for a few seconds. This makes Mantis’ gameplay much more manageable than other healers for those of you just getting used to the game.

Aside from her healing abilities, Mantis can also support allies by giving them temporary attack buffs or support herself with the same buffs with the simple tap of a button. While Mantis is a useful healer, she ranks just in the middle of this list because her ultimate, which gives all allies a massive speed boost to help in assaults, isn't much to write home about compared to many other characters’ skills.

As a Mantis fan, I am very glad that she made this game's roster at all.

4 Loki

The Clever Trickster

Asgard's god of mischief and chaos, Loki, is shockingly a support unit in this game. Fitting his character, Loki is one of the trickiest characters to play in the game and has plenty of risk vs reward aspects to his game design. While Loki hardly has any ammo to attack enemies and heal allies with, he can make up for that weakness by spawning duplicates of himself that copy his every move. With properly placed duplicates, Loki players can cause some serious havoc on the battlefield.

Normal healing bullets aren't the only tool in Loki’s arsenal, as he and his doubles can also create healing circles that will heal your allies for a short period of time. While Loki players can be very useful in battle, most of his kit requires the player to either be very skilled or gamble against the odds.

This can best be seen in his ultimate, which allows him to mimic the attacks and ultimate moves of any character, but at the cost of him being unable to use his own kit for half a minute. Meaning players will potentially be leaving their own team open to attacks for a long time. This high-risk, high-reward mentality is both a boon and a curse, putting Loki in this middling position on the list.

3 Jeff the Land Shark

Cutest Hero Around

Next up on the list is the mascot of Marvel Rivals’ opening winter event and the cutest healer in the game: Jeff the Land Shark! Jeff is one of the easiest and most useful healers to pick up in the game due to his healing technique being a stream of water he shoots forward, an excellent healing method for players with not-so-great aim. New players will also get a kick out of their ability to dive into the ground to avoid damage when not healing.

That jet stream of healing is not the only thing Jeff provides for the party though. Under the right circumstances and on the proper map, Jeff can deal some serious damage with his ultimate attack. When activating his ultimate, Jeff swallows any enemies within his range and can spit them out anywhere. It has become a very popular strategy among Jeff players to eat several opponents and then jump off the cliff of a stage in a kamikaze maneuver. This makes Jeff not only a great healer but a hilarious one as well.

2 Adam Warlock

Master of the Cosmos

Next up on the list is one of Marvel’s strangest space-centric characters: Adam Warlock. Despite being considered a three-star difficulty character by the game, Adam Warlock is one of the simplest healers to play due to his healing only requiring the player to press the R1 button a single time. He's also the only healer whose default healing ability spreads to all nearby allies. Adam is also a great character for reckless characters as he has the ability to resurrect himself if KO-ed in battle.

Basic healing isn't all that Adam Warlock brings to the table though, as he can also bind the souls of allies together. This skill not only grants healing over time but also distributes damage across the whole team. If you are planning a reckless charge into enemy lines, having an Adam Warlock on the team can ensure you’ll get there safely. Being one of the easiest and most efficient healers in the game, one would expect Adam Warlock to top this list. However, there is one healer who outclasses him.

1 Luna Snow

Time to Put on a Show

Topping this list is the character most casual Marvel fans are least likely to know: Luna Snow! This pop-star sensation offers great healing capabilities as she launches icicles into enemies and allies alike. Luna's healing requires a bit of aiming skill, but it can quickly fill up an ally's health bar before she needs to reload. Luna also has a self-preservation skill which can regenerate her own health when you're in a pinch.

What truly makes Luna Snow an incredible healer, though, is her ultimate, which creates a healing circle around her that will regenerate the health of both herself and allies to full within seconds. When allies are within this circle, they are all but invincible, allowing your team to make a brave charge through enemy lines. Even ultimates will have trouble killing your allies, though be careful of ones that can do an entire health bar of damage in a single hit, like Scarlet Witch's. If you want to keep your allies healthy and safe, you can't go wrong playing as Luna Snow!