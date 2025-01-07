Finding your groove in Marvel Rivals can take trial and error, especially when solo queuing. But understanding how characters play off each other goes a long way in building the best team composition. And even that will change over time as the game is updated with new seasons, heroes, etc.

For now, the 2-2-2 or 3-1-2 is standard with the former being more balanced. You can even throw in a 1-3-2 stack depending on the characters involved. All three stacks have worked for me so far, as did the team compositions I'll get into below. Determining a solid setup relies on abilities, team synergy, and specific play styles/game modes. Of course, it does still boil down to player skill, so play around with these characters to familiarize yourself with them for the team compositions to truly work.

5 Aggressive Dive Team

Stack: 2-2-2

Vanguards Captain America

Thor Alternates: None Duelists Wolverine

Spider-Man Alternates: Hela

Iron Fist Strategists Adam Warlock

Mantis Alternates: Loki

Cloak & Dagger

Captain America and Thor are common Vanguards in a dive team because they simply work well. Thor is a close-combat, heavy bruiser , while Cap has the necessary mobility to pressure the enemy. Plus, he gets a damage increase when teamed with Thor. But you can play around with the Duelists and Strategists. Adam/Mantis and Wolverine/Spider-Man are always reliable to round out this team.

Mantis has a team-up with Adam, so pairing them is a given. They both provide great support, with Adam being able to revive multiple allies. Wolverine is a close-combat brawler with Thor, but he can move around better. Spider-Man has perfect agility and can land good hits, getting out of danger quickly if needed.

But for our alternates, Hela can replace either of your Duelists in Marvel Rivals, while Loki can take a spot from Adam or Mantis. Our Asgardians have such lovely chemistry that it's almost criminal to pass it up. Iron Fist can work as an alternate Duelist too, as he keeps up with Vanguards well. Our surprise here is Cloak & Dagger. Cloak aids the Vanguards in damage, while Dagger can heal if you remove Mantis or Adam.

4 Ultimate Survival Team

Stack: 3-1-2

Vanguards Hulk

Thor

Doctor Strange Alternates: Peni Parker Duelists Star-Lord Alternates: Spider-Man

Scarlet Witch Strategists Adam Warlock

Mantis Alternates: None

We’re sticking with Adam and Mantis as our strategists in our survival team thanks to their impeccable chemistry. Vanguards like Hulk, Thor, and Doctor Strange can soak up incoming damage while dealing it out. There are team-up abilities with Doctor Strange and Hulk too. You can alternate one of them for Peni Parker. She does well at sustaining herself too, while keeping to the backlines.

The Duelist is the one character a bit up in the air. Star-Lord is wonderfully mobile, and he comes with team-up abilities with both Adam and Mantis. But you can always switch him out for Spider-Man or Scarlet Witch. Our beloved witch can deal excellent burst damage and get herself out of danger, while Spidey is great on offense and defense (and has a team-up with Peni if you use her).

3 Control/Defense Team

Stack: 3-1-2

Vanguards Doctor Strange

Magneto

Groot Alternates: Venom Duelists Moon Knight Alternates: Spider-Man Strategists Cloak & Dagger

Rocket Raccoon Alternates: None

If you want to control the battlefield, you’ll need a team combo with a healthy mixture of abilities alongside speed to defend against anything. Magneto is practically perfect on defense when used properly, as he easily protects allies. Groot works on protecting and slowing down opponents, and Doctor Strange is adaptable with great crowd control.

If you wish, you can switch one of them out with Venom . He’s fast and has great damage and crowd-control abilities. On the Duelist side, Moon Knight can defend without opponents being aware. His long-range abilities are helpful, and he can stick to the high ground. Spider-Man does much the same but with added speed.

Our Strategists like Cloak & Dagger are versatile enough to change along with the situation. Dagger has projectiles to hurt enemies and heal allies, and Cloak can make everyone temporarily immune to damage. And they have a team-up with Moon Knight. Rocket Raccoon works well with Groot, and for the rest of the team, buffs damage, heals, and revives.

2 Strong Attack Team

Stack: 2-2-2

Vanguards Venom

Groot Alternates: Captain America Duelists Hela

Punisher Alternates: None Strategists Luna Snow

Jeff the Land Shark Alternates: Rocket Raccoon

Strong attack comps work fast and hit hard. Venom has speed backed by strength, while Groot offers area damage and control with powerful ranged hits. Both can withstand attacks to stay in the battle longer. Captain America is a helpful substitute for quick damage and protection.

The Punisher has one of the best health pools you could ask for from a Duelist, and he switches up his range, making him flexible on the attack. Hela also has a strong health pool, and her projectiles work fast to take out enemies at a distance. Both Duelists are great in a rush job.

For our Strategists, Luna Snow can support our heavier fighters without worrying about her dying quickly thanks to her steady health pool. Jeff the Land Shark is adept at keeping everyone alive. He can focus on one player or multiple, and he has team-up abilities with Groot and Luna Snow. If you want to switch her for Rocket Raccoon, Jeff works well with him too. And the little guy is quick, getting in and out in a blink.

1 Flexible Team

Stack: 1-3-2

Vanguards Magneto Alternates: None Duelists Scarlet Witch

Squirrel Girl Alternates: Black Widow

Hawkeye Strategists Mantis

Luna Snow Alternates: Rocket Raccoon

Loki

It never hurts to have a flexible team that can adapt to different modes and enemies, and this 1-3-2 stack worked quite well for me in a few matches with a Vanguard like Magneto. Magneto plays on offense and defense, protecting allies and damaging enemies with projectiles. Want to enhance him? Make sure someone (or you) brings Scarlet Witch.

On Scarlet Witch's side, she gains her Chaotic Bond with Magneto, improving her damage too. Squirrel Girl may not have team-up abilities with them, but she pairs well thanks to her long-range damage and high mobility. She does it all at a safe distance too. Storm moves around well while dishing out solid damage if you like using her. But in truth, you can opt for any other Duelists as long as you have Scarlet Witch.

Mantis and Luna Snow round out this team with their support and healing. You can take advantage of Luna’s Absolute Zero ability to damage and freeze enemies, locking them down for other team members to swoop in and deal with. Loki can serve as a good alternate though.