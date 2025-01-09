Black Panther in Marvel Rivals is a tough hero to master, but once you've figured him out, he can be a threat against your foes. He can quickly approach a battle, slice and dice, and then, just as briskly, move out of the situation. Here's how to play Black Panther in Marvel Rivals.

Black Panther's Moves, Explained

The four-star hero Black Panther is hard to figure out for most, like another melee-based fighter Spider-Man, in Marvel Rivals. However, as you begin to play the Wakandian fighter, you'll realize he can be devastating with his powerful abilities and Vibranium Claws. Here's a breakdown of all his moves:

Vibranium Claws (R2/RT) Black Panther quickly claws at his foes with a short-ranged melee-based attack. Spirit Rend (R1/RB) This Wakandan hero pounces forward and deals damage to anyone in his way. If they have a Vibranium Mark, you'll get Bonus Health and the ability instantly refreshes. This is a great way to get away from combat situations. Spinning Kick (L1/LB) Similar to Spirit Rend, Black Panther unleashes a forward attack that has him commit to a spiral attack. A Vibranium Mark is attached to anyone who is hit. This is another way to get out of combat situations. Subtle Step (Cross/A) If you hold the cross/A button near a wall, he'll keep running up. You can also perform a double jump after getting off the wall. Spear Toss (L2/LT) An energy spear is thrown forward and causes a decent amount of damage. You get two to use, and they'll recharge after a few seconds. This attaches a Vibranium Mark and creates a Force Field where the spear lands. Panther's Coming (Passive) Black Panther gets higher damage output when he has low health, Bast's Descent (Left analog stick + Right analog stick) Bast, a huge spirit panther, is summoned and pounces its prey on the battlefield, dealing a lot of damage and attaches a Vibranium Mark. It also refreshes Spirit Rend. This is great to use against foes who are bunched up around objectives. Wakandan Master (Team-Up Ability - Triangle/Y) When teamed up with Magik, Black Panther can reverse time with Limbo. Similar to Tracer in Overwatch, Black Panther regains his health based on how much he's lost from a recent encounter. Psylocke also gains this effect.

Watch out when you get into confrontations as Black Panther's health is low in comparison to other heroes. Have an escape plan ready at all times.

General Strategies

Before getting into a physical encounter, send some spears towards your foes to attach a Vibranium Mark on them. You can then use your dash multiple times against them as the mark refreshes the Spirit Rend ability and creates Bonus Health for you. You can also enter a battle with a Spinning Kick for a similar effect.

Try to use Black Panther like a jungler in League of Legends or Smite. Wait for the right opportunity to strike (when enemies have low HP) and then hit your foes where it hurts. Once the situation gets too intense, try to get out with the Spirit Rend ability and into cover.