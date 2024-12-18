She’s the best assassin for a reason. Black Widow, a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, while not too effective in close-combat, is a powerhouse from afar. Sporting a rifle and batons, she strikes fear into opponents, as she is both silent and deadly. Looking to master Black Widow? Here’s how to play as her.

Black Widow’s Stats

HP: 250

250 Difficulty: Four out of Five Stars

Four out of Five Stars Class: Duelist

Duelist Voice Actor: Laura Bailey (Abby in The Last of Us Part II, Kait Diaz in Gears of War)

Laura Bailey (Abby in The Last of Us Part II, Kait Diaz in Gears of War) First Appearance in the Comics: Tales of Suspense #52 (1964)

There have been three Black Widows, but Marvel Rivals’ version is Natasha Romanoff / Natasha Romanova, the same one in the MCU.

Black Widow’s Abilities

Widow's Bite Batons One of Black Widow’s weapons. Can attack opponents up close with electric batons. Red Room Rifle One of Black Widow’s weapons. Can use a high-powered rifle to snipe and shoot enemies from near and far. Straight Shooter Use the scope on the Red Room Rifle to go into first-person to accurately aim down sights and shoot powerful shots. Fleet Foot Allow you to run around for a short period of time. Also lets you do a big jump that will get you to once-unreachable places like vantage points. Edge Dancer A close-combat ability that makes Black Widow kick close enemies up into the air. It can be used again when the enemy is in the air via grappling them with your grappling hook. Electro-Plasma Explosion An ultimate ability that transforms the Red Room Rifle into a powerful launcher, which, when charged up and fired, delivers an AOE attack that damages those affected and slows enemies with the discharged Plasma on the ground. Supersensory Hunt A team-up ability with Hawkeye. Hawkeye’s Hunter Sight is enabled for Black Widow, letting her be able to damage the afterimages (past footprints) of opponents.

As you can see, Black Widow is very adept with her Red Room Rifle. A few close-combat attacks here and there will help in more compact situations, but she is ideal for long-distance warfare as a sniper. She’s tricky but nevertheless an effective character for strategic plays.

Best Strategies for Black Widow in Marvel Rivals

Stick to the Shadows and Hunt Down Prey from Above as Black Widow

Close

When it comes to playing Black Widow, it’s best to approach them as a sniper first. If Widowmaker from Overwatch was your choice of hero, Black Widow is the perfect pick. Using your Red Room Rifle and Straight Shooter to pick off enemies from afar is the ideal way to play her, especially to get headshots, which are huge damage doers. Furthermore, use Fleet Foot to leap to different vantage points, like roofs and ledges. You may want to find a place that is a bit hidden as to not be out in the open. From there, if Hawkeye is on the map and also shooting from afar, team up with them and use Supersensory Hunt to really get the jump on foes.

If the instant happens where you are out in the open and have to engage in close combat, make sure to think strategically. Of course, you can retreat to higher ground, but if push comes to shove, using abilities like Edge Dancer and your Bite Batons will help get some hits. Still, put Fleet Foot to use to create more space between enemies and you. While shooting enemies point-black does amount to the same damage, it’s not as accurate and can reveal your position. If there are a ton of enemies nearby, use Electro-Plasma Explosion to hit many at once and give you a chance to snipe them while they are slow. Overall, Black Widow is great for getting the most out of shooting and aiding those who may be ambushed.