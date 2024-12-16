Chrono Tokens and Units are the two primary currencies you'll need if you want to unlock new cosmetics, emotes and other items in Marvel Rivals. They can be earned in-game at no cost, but if you want to speed things up, you can purchase Lattice - the premium currency that costs real money. (Lattice, by the way, can be obtained by simply opening the in-game store and purchasing the quantity that you need. )

If you're curious about how to earn the game's two free currencies - and what you can spend them on - we're here to help.

What are Chrono Tokens?

You'll start earning Chrono Tokens from the moment you load into your first match. Chrono Tokens are rewarded for completing in-game missions, challenges and achievements, each tied to the current season.

Daily Missions

Daily Missions can be found by clicking on "Season," then "Missions."

These are simple tasks you can complete each day (i.e. Win 1 Match, Defeat 10 Enemies) and each one rewards 30 Chrono Tokens .

. Daily Missions can be refreshed up to 3 times a day if you don't like your active missions.

New missions can be completed every 24 hours.

Completing all of your Daily Missions will reward you with 150 Chrono Tokens each day.

Challenges

Challenges can be found by clicking on the second icon underneath your Daily Missions Tab.

These challenges are more involved, typically requiring you to play a specific character. You have a longer period of time to complete these challenges as a result.

Challenges can be refreshed if you don't like your current challenges.

Completing a challenge rewards 80 Chrono Tokens.

Seasonal Events

The Seasonal Event tab is the third and final tab on your "Missions" page.

These achievements are connected to the Battle Pass, but you do not have to purchase the Battle Pass to complete them.

to complete them. Rewards include Chrono Tokens and Units, as well as miscellaneous cosmetic items.

Seasonal Event challenges cannot be refreshed.

How to Use Chrono Tokens

Chrono Tokens are used to purchase items from the seasonal Battle Pass, which can be accessed from the game's main menu. Simply click on the item you wish to purchase, and if you have enough Chrono Tokens to buy it, it will be yours.

It's worth noting, however, that the Battle Pass is a slow, grindy process on the free version. You'll notice a lot of items are locked, which means they are inaccessible unless you upgrade to the Luxury Battle Pass (which costs anywhere from 490 Lattice for the "base" Luxury Battle Pass to 1,050 Lattice for additional perks). Each page of the Battle Pass is gated by how many Chrono Tokens you've earned, and you won't be able to buy items from a page until you've unlocked it. If you scroll down through the pages, it will tell you how many more Chrono Tokens you need to earn in order to unlock it.

Note: Spending Chrono Tokens on items in the Battle Pass will not subtract from your overall number of Chrono Tokens earned.

What are Units?

Units are the "hot" currency in Marvel Rivals. It's the primary currency you'll use to unlock character cosmetics, emotes and sprays (units cannot be used on the luxury Battle Pass, however). And with cosmetic bundles costing anywhere from 1,400 to 2,600 Units, depending on the character and bundle, you'll need quite a few to start unlocking your favorite Hero's items.

Units as Rewards

Units can be obtained as rewards only through completing Seasonal Event challenges, and the number of Seasonal Event missions that reward Units is limited. Completing a Seasonal Event challenge will reward you with 60 Units.

Obtaining Units through Battle Pass

Units can be purchased from the Battle Pass using Chrono Tokens. However, the amount of Units you can purchase is limited by the free Battle Pass, and since each page is gated by how many Chrono Tokens you've earned overall, it can take a while to get your hands on all the freely redeemable Units.

Converting Lattice into Units

By far the quickest (and most expensive) way to obtain Units is by converting Lattice into Units, which can be done from the home page by clicking on your Units currency tab. (You can also purchase Lattice by clicking on the yellow icon on your home page.) It's pretty straightforward: 100 Lattice converts into 100 Units.

Below is a chart sharing how much Lattice bundles cost (in USD).

100 Lattice $0.99 USD 500 Lattice $4.99 USD 1,000 Lattice $9.99 USD 2,180 Lattice $19.99 USD 5,680 Lattice $49.99 USD 11,680 Lattice $99.99 USD

How to Use Units

Units can be redeemed by visiting any Hero's "Cosmetics" tab in the Hero Gallery. There, you'll be able to see which cosmetics, emotes, MVP animations and sprays are available to unlock. Once you click on the one you want, you'll be brought to that specific purchase page. Most cosmetics can be purchased individually or in a bundle, whereas emotes, MVP animations and sprays must be purchased as a bundle.

Units are specifically for character customization items, and you currently cannot use Units to purchase items from the Battle Pass.