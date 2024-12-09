Playing Cloak and Dagger in the new superhero-based shooter Marvel Rivals is a lot like playing two heroes in one. You can swap between Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson with the simple press of a button. One side focuses on healing and supporting your teammates, while the other side focuses on disorienting and damaging the enemy team. But with such a complex system and two sides to swap between, it can be hard to play them well and stay alive.

So how do you play Cloak and Dagger? Read on to find out more about this duo's unique set of abilities and how to play them most effectively.

Marvel Rivals: Cloak and Dagger abilities

Cloak and Dagger have different sets of abilities, depending on which one you are controlling. You can freely shift between both heroes by pressing the left-shift on your keyboard (or right bumper on the controller). These controls can be changed in the game's settings menu at any time.

Cloak abilities

Cloak's abilities are designed to help deal damage and disorient the enemy team. A complete list of Cloak's abilities is below.

Darkforce Cloak Inflict continuous damage to an enemy. Light's Embrace Switch to Dagger. Terror Cape Deploy a veil of darkness to damage enemies upon touch, applying blind and vulnerability to enemies, which disorients them and amplifies their damage taken. Dark Teleportation Enshroud nearby allies, making them untargetable and invisible to enemies, and granting them a movement boost. Eternal Bond Perform three consecutive dashes, healing allies and damaging enemies in your path.

Dagger abilities

Dagger's abilities are designed to help support and heal teammates. A complete list of Dagger's abilities is below.

Lightforce Dagger Unleash a bouncing Lightforce Dagger that damages enemies and heals allies. Shadow's Embrace Switch to Cloak. Veil of Lightforce Deploy a veil of light that heals allies upon touch and grants them a healing boost. Dagger Storm Launch a volley of daggers, creating a Heal-Over-Time field in the area for allies. Eternal Bond Perform three consecutive dashes, healing allies and damaging enemies in your path.

Marvel Rivals: Cloak and Dagger Team-Up Ability

Cloak and Dagger share a passive Team-Up Ability with Moon Knight. If both characters are on the same team, Cloak and Dagger can help Moon Knight create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight becomes invisible.

Marvel Rivals: Cloak and Dagger Tips & Tricks

It's important to remember that Cloak and Dagger are a strategist class. Their primary purpose is to support the vanguards and duelists on your team. You want to stay primarily in the backline, using Dagger's Lightforce Daggers to spot heal your teammates and other abilities to deploy bigger heals when several teammates are taking damage. You can swap to Cloak to help push back the enemy team, and you should strategically use Cloak's Terror Cape to help weaken enemies when they are grouped up. If teammates are in immediate danger, you can use Cloak's Dark Teleportation to help whisk them away to a safe area. You can even use Cloak's rapid-fire Darkforce Cloak ability to finish off a low-health enemy that's trying to retreat.

Swapping between Cloak and Dagger is instant with no cooldown, so it's ultimately up to each encounter to determine when to swap between them. (You probably shouldn't swap to Cloak if your teammates all need healing, for example.) Just remember that at the end of the day, you are playing a support character, and your first job is to support your teammates.

Unfortunately, Cloak and Dagger lack any easily accessible movement abilities. Their ultimate ability, Eternal Bond, allows them to make three quick, consecutive dashes, but this should be saved to be used during team fights, as it also heals allies and damages enemies with each dash. It can be used defensively if you are being targeted by enemy players. Since this is Cloak and Dagger's ultimate ability, it takes time to charge, and cannot be used at will.

With Cloak and Dagger, it is best to play strategically from the get-go and remain in the backline so that it is easy to retreat back to your respawning teammates if a fight starts to go south. Otherwise, if you are killed, you have to walk your way back to the action, which feels like it takes an especially long time when there are multiple critical teammates waiting for you to return.