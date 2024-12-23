Marvel Rivals — Step into the Marvel Universe and assemble your dream team of heroes and villains. Strategize and unleash powerful abilities in epic battles against iconic characters. Compete with players worldwide, conquer challenges, and prove your dominance as the ultimate rival in this action-packed adventure!

All Codes For Marvel Rivals

Listed below are all the currently known codes for Marvel Rivals. Codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 12/18

nwarh4k3xqy – Redeem code for Iron Man Armor Model 42 Costume

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Rivals

Redeeming codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch Marvel Rivals on your PC Press ESC and click Bundle Code. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Click Use. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Codes?

Redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.