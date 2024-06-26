Key Takeaways Marvel Rivals Closed Beta sign-ups launched, available on console and PC.

Beta starts July 23, ends August 5; sign-up process varies by platform.

Full roster from Closed Alpha Test, plus new characters Venom and Adam Warlock; cross-play supported.

Marvel Rivals, the highly-anticipated title from NetEase Games and Marvel, has officially launched Closed Beta sign-ups. The comic-inspired hero shooter offered an expansive Closed Alpha Test in May, which was generally positively received by players. Unlike the Closed Alpha Test, the Closed Beta will be available on both console and PC. If you're interested in joining the Closed Beta, be sure to sign-up as soon as possible to secure a spot.

When is the Closed Beta?

The Closed Beta begins at 22:00 UTC on July 23 and runs for two weeks. The Beta ends on August 5 at 7:00 UTC. If you're confused about what time your region begins and ends, popular time conversions are as follows:

Closed Beta Start Time

July 23rd, 22:00 UTC

July 23rd, 3:00pm PDT

July 23rd, 6:00pm EDT

July 24th, 7:00 UTC+9

Closed Beta End Time

August 5th, 7:00 UTC

August 5th, 12:00am PDT

August 5th, 3:00am EDT

August 5th, 16:00 UTC+9

How Do I Sign Up for the Beta?

The sign-up process for consoles is straightforward -- just fill out a survey. The questionnaire will ask you a few questions, such as what similar shooters you've played and for how many hours. They also ask if you're familiar with Marvel comics, movies, shows or animations. Once you fill it out, just hit submit and you're good to go! Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with daily sign-up confirmation emails being sent out. Be sure to keep an eye on your emails.

PC players will have to work a little harder to sign up for the Closed Beta. Since the primary focus of this test appears to be on bringing the game to consoles, there's a separate sign-up process for PC players. On July 20, at 22:00 UTC, players must visit the Marvel Rivals Steam store page to sign up. Under "Join Marvel Rivals Playtest," interested players can click "Request Access" to complete the sign-up process. Although that shouldn't change in the coming weeks, the Marvel Rivals team encourages players to wishlist the game on Steam to ensure updates are not missed.

What Platforms Will the Beta Be Available On?

The Closed Beta seems like it will be primarily focusing on the console experience, although a limited number of PC players are also being provided with an opportunity to join the fun. The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you and your friends have different preferred platforms, don't worry! The test will be cross-play, meaning everyone should be able to play together with no foreseeable issues.

The Beta will include the full roster from the Closed Alpha Test, as well as two new playable characters: Venom and Adam Warlock. While the official character profiles have not been released, Adam Warlock appears to be a Strategist and Venom seems to be a Vanguard. In the limited gameplay shown during the June PlayStation State of Play, Adam Warlock looks to be a healer with the ability to resurrect others; Venom, on the other hand, appears to prioritize taking up space and landing heavy strikes with the symbiote. There will also be a new map titled Tokyo 2099: Spider-Islands, but previous maps featured in the Alpha will also be available.