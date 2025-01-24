Marvel Rivals Season 1 adds a new battle pass, events, new playable characters Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, and a brand new game mode called Doom Match.

Players have flocked to Marvel Rivals for mostly the six vs. six team game modes like Quick Play and Competitive, but Doom Match provides a new way for players to enjoy all the action-packed gameplay.

What are Doom Matches in Marvel Rivals?

Doom Matches are free-for-all matches featuring 12 players fighting it out on the Sanctum Sanctorum map and the first player to 16 eliminations wins. Every character is playable and duplicates are allowed, so matches can quickly get pretty hectic.

The Sanctum Sanctorum map features portals that teleport you to other areas of the map, which makes battles even more interesting. The map is also fairly small, so you can find action around every corner, especially once you learn how to use portals.

How do Doom Matches work in Marvel Rivals?

The scoring in Doom Matches works a little differently than normal free-for-all deathmatches. When the match ends, the top six players win and the bottom six players lose. While it is best to aim for first place, the ultimate goal is to remain in the top six, which can make for intense fights for those on the edge of the winner's bracket.

The most important thing to consider in every match is the ability to deal final hits, which means you should be able to deal a lot of damage and utilize abilities that can deal damage in a short time or abilities that stun. Another important consideration is mobility and health. Being mobile can be very important because you can prolong fights with quick getaways or by grabbing health packs.

Duelists like Winter Soldier are very popular picks in Doom Match because of their damage output and many have movement abilities. Still, Vanguard are also good picks because if you can stay alive with shields and health, you can deal final hits even if you are not doing as much damage as others.

Best Characters for Doom Matches

While any character can be effective in the right hands, there is a bit of a meta when it comes to free-for-all Doom Matches. Some characters tend to thrive in free-for-all due to their abilities, mobility, and damage output. When choosing a character, consider what skills you are best at or want to work on. Perhaps you are great at diving as a melee, hitting shots from afar, or walking down enemies as a tank. Here are the best characters for each class:

Vanguard

Doctor Strange

Peni Parker

Thor

Venom

Duelist

Iron Fist

Mister Fantastic

Psylocke

Scarlet Witch

Star-Lord

Winter Soldier

Wolverine

Strategist

Cloak and Dagger

Loki

Mantis

Overall, the best character for you will depend on your playstyle, but the characters mentioned have major upsides in their kit for scoring eliminations in Doom Matches. Some characters have extremely powerful Ultimates for securing more eliminations, some have abilities that can heal them or stun enemies and some have a balanced combination of all.

Doom Matches are a great way to practice your dueling skills, have fun in fast-paced gameplay, and to test yourself against the best characters.

