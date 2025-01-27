Marvel Rivals' latest event, Fortune and Colors, has introduced a new limited-time game mode: Clash of Dancing Lions. And despite what its name may lead you to think, there isn't much clashing here - at least not of the violent nature. Clash of Dancing Lions is a 3-vs-3 soccer-style game mode set on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda’s World Arena map, where two teams compete to keep control of the ball. Things are a little different here than in Marvel Rivals' normal game modes: You can't injure or KO your enemies. You don't die or respawn. The entire game is focused on which team can score the most points.

Read on below to learn more about how to play Clash of Dancing Lions, including some tips and tricks to doing well in this game mode. (Because even though this isn't a traditional game mode, there's still a MVP and SVP crowned.)

Clash of Dancing Lions: Picking A Character

In Clash of Dancing Lions, each player can only choose one of three characters: Star-Lord, Iron Fist, or Black Widow. You cannot have two of the same characters on one team, so each person on the team must pick one of the three characters available. Though their hero abilities have been slightly tweaked for this game mode, they all share the same two basic abilities:

Lion’s Launch (Primary Attack): Launch the ball forward quickly.

Launch the ball forward quickly. Ferocious Throw (Secondary Attack): A charged throw that enhances the ball's speed and distance.

Each character's unique abilities include:

Star-Lord

Rocket Propulsion: Gain a movement boost and soar forward.

Gain a movement boost and soar forward. Lion Leap: Fire bullets in all directions, launching up nearby enemies and causing them to lose the ball. This ability can only be used when Star-Lord is not in control of the ball.

Fire bullets in all directions, launching up nearby enemies and causing them to lose the ball. This ability can only be used when Star-Lord is not in control of the ball. Celestial Leap: Dodge forward. Star-Lord becomes unstoppable and invincible while mid-dodge.

Iron Fist

Lion Kick: Sprint forward to hit an enemy or use a flying kick to launch enemies up and away from the ball. This ability can only be used when Iron Fist is not in control of the ball.

Sprint forward to hit an enemy or use a flying kick to launch enemies up and away from the ball. This ability can only be used when Iron Fist is not in control of the ball. Crane Leap: Perform up to three consecutive jumps while in the air.

Black Widow

Fleet Foot: Dash forward.

Dash forward. Lion Dancer: Unleash a spinning kick to launch enemies in the air and cause them to lose control of the ball. This ability can only be used when Black Widow is not in possession of the ball.

How to Play Clash of Dancing Lions

Clash of Dancing Lions is a 3-vs-3 soccer-style match. Each team begins the game on their respective side of the arena. The opposing team (as well as their goal) will be red by default, whereas you and your teammates (and your side of the court) will be blue. Your team needs to get the ball into the enemy team's goal, while keeping your own goal safe. Each time a team scores, the ball will reset, with the team that was just scored on having control of the ball at the start. The first team to 10 points wins, and each goal scored is 3 points.

Below are some tips to perform well in Clash of Dancing Lions.

Don't Hold Onto the Ball For Too Long

If you are in possession of the ball, you must keep it moving. This means that you can't just hold the ball and run it into the enemy's goal; you'll get penalized and drop the ball if you hold it still for too long. You need to be constantly dribbling the ball (by throwing it forward with your primary attack button and picking it back up again) or passing it to a team member (by throwing it in their direction).

Walk The Ball Into the Goal

You must actively carry the ball inside the enemy team's goal zone for the goal to count. Shooting the ball towards the goal zone from a distance will not register as going inside the goal. The best way to do this is to dribble the ball as close as possible to the edge of the enemy team's goal zone before picking it back up and running it inside the goal zone (with your teammates slowing down the enemy team).

Work as a Team

This one might seem obvious, but working as a team is essential to victory. If one person has the ball, then the other two players on the team should be on the defensive (using their abilities to slow down and intercept members of the enemy team). All three playable characters are capable of playing offensively and defensively, with Star-Lord and Black Widow having significant advantages in controlling the ball thanks to their abilities to fly and sprint.

