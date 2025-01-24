Marvel Rivals' latest limited-time event, Fortune and Colors, is here. Much like its predecessor, Jeff's Winter Splash Festival, this spring-themed event involves coloring a festive illustration to unlock rewards. The event-specific currency, Danqing, is free to earn and can be used to unlock several cosmetic rewards throughout the event's duration. If you're looking to celebrate early, you can also purchase the Dancing Lions Bundle, featuring festive cosmetics for Iron Fist and Black Widow, for 2,800 units in the in-game store. (If you're lacking in units, you'll need to purchase 3,000 Lattice, which costs around $30 USD.)

Fortune and Colors launched on January 23, 2025, and runs through February 14th, 2025, so get to playing - you have plenty of time to unlock all the rewards below.

How to Unlock Rewards

All rewards in the Fortune and Colors event can be unlocked by obtaining an in-game currency called Danqing. As you earn Danqing, you'll start adding color to the illustration on the event's main page and earn rewards. In doing so, you'll fill a progress bar, located at the bottom of the event page, which tracks how close you are to your next reward. All rewards are earned automatically as you go, so there's no need to pick and choose which ones you want.

Starting on February 6, 2025, through the end of the event, you'll also be able to exchange Units for Danqing to obtain the rewards below.

Fortune and Colors Event Rewards

Drum and Roar Nameplate

The Drum and Roar Nameplate is the first reward you'll be able to unlock in the Fortune and Colors event. It requires earning 100 Danqing.

Snake's Luck Spray

The Snake's Luck Spray will be unlocked once you've earned 200 Danqing.

Lion's Mane Nameplate

The Lion's Mane Nameplate, featuring Star-Lord, will be unlocked once you've earned 400 Danqing.

Lion's Mane Spray

The Lion's Mane Spray, also featuring Star-Lord, will be unlocked once you've earned 500 Danqing.

Lion Roll Emote

The Lion Roll Emote, an exclusive emote for Star-Lord, will be unlocked once you've earned 700 Danqing.

Lion Dance MVP

The Lion Dance MVP, an exclusive MVP animation for Star-Lord, will be unlocked once you've earned 800 Danqing.

Lion's Mane Costume

The Lion's Mane Costume, an exclusive skin for Star-Lord, will be unlocked once you've earned 900 Danqing. It is the only free skin earnable during this event.

'Of Festival and Friends' Gallery Card

The "Of Festival and Friends" Gallery Card will be unlocked once you've earned 1,000 Danqing. It features a fully colored version of the illustration on the event's main page.

In addition to the rewards above, you'll also earn 200 Chrono Tokens (Marvel Rivals' battle pass currency, which can exclusively be used to unlock rewards in this season's battlepass) upon earning 300 Danqing and 600 Danqing, resulting in 400 Chrono Tokens total.