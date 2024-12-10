Quick Links Heroes Coming to Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals launched this month with an impressive 33 characters available to be played right off the bat, from big-name heroes and villains like Captain America and Spider-Man to the lesser-known Squirrel Girl and Cloak and Dagger.

NetEase Games plans to keep that momentum going, and data digging done by fans has revealed that a number of other characters will be joining the PvP game's roster. With thousands of characters in the Marvel Universe, this is no surprise. Eight more characters have been revealed in the game data.

It is currently unknown when these heroes will be added, and whether they'll all be added at the same time or not.

The following heroes will be added in the future, according to game data:

Blade

Marvel Comics

Blade, born Eric Brooks, is a half-human/half-vampire dedicated to hunting down the undead. Over the years, he has mastered his fighting, and he excels in martial arts as well as an arsenal of vampire-hunting weapons (most famously swords and daggers). Being a half-vampire, he also possesses several supernatural powers, such as super strength, a superhuman sense of smell and enhanced vision, as well as accelerated healing.

Emma Frost (X-Men)

Marvel Comics

Emma Frost is a mutant who began as a villain and later became a member of the X-Men. Now, she uses her wide range of telepathic abilities to protect those closest to her. She can read and manipulate the minds of others, as well as project illusions onto them. She can emit psionic force bolts - these have no physical effects, but can affect the mind, causing pain, sedation or unconsciousness. She can also convert her own body into a diamond-hard form, which grants her enhanced speed and strength, as well as heightened protection.

Jean Grey/Phoenix (X-Men)

Marvel Comics

Jean Grey is a mutant with a powerful range of telepathic and telekinetic abilities, and is described as one of the most powerful X-Men in history. She can use her abilities on herself or others to fly, manipulate objects and beings, and create protective force fields. She can project her own thoughts onto others and form psychic links with other beings and animals. She's able to incapacitate enemies by mentally stunning and projecting illusions onto them. While empowered by the Phoenix, Grey's telekinetic powers increase ten-fold, and she has the ability to resurrect others.

Ultron (The Avengers)

Marvel Comics

Ultron was created by the original Ant-Man, Doctor Henry Pym, who also founded the Avengers (in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the robot was created by Tony Stark). Powered by artificial intelligence, the robot grew sentient, and Ultron developed a deep hatred for humanity and the Avengers. This hatred turned him into a super-villain, and Ultron possesses powers of superhuman strength and durability, flight, and weapons that include concussion blasters and radiation emitters.

Human Torch (Fantastic Four)

Marvel Comics

The Human Torch (born Jonathan Storm) gained flame-based powers after, as a teenager, he was a passenger in a spacecraft and was exposed to cosmic radiation. He can harness the power of fire to ignite plasma across his entire body and control the surrounding flames. While he does not feel heat from this fire, he can project immense amounts of it in different ways, including fiery bursts, streams and ropes. Along with the others that gained cosmic powers from space, he became a member of The Fantastic Four.

Mister Fantastic (Fantastic Four)

Marvel Comics

Mister Fantastic was born scientist and genius Reed Richards, who took a group on a fateful space expedition that resulted in the group absorbing cosmic rays and gaining powers. Realizing they could use their powers for good, Richards founded The Fantastic Four. As Mister Fantastic, his whole body can stretch and expand in any way imaginable - he can contain explosive material within his body by stretching himself around it, or disguise himself as a different person by completely changing his features. He is also considered to be one of the smartest men alive.

Invisible Woman (Fantastic Four)

Marvel Comics

The Invisible Woman, born Susan Storm, joined her brother Johnny and three others on a spacecraft that exposed them all to cosmic rays. From that experience, she gained the power to render herself completely or partially invisible at will. She can also render other people or objects invisible - and shape otherwise invisible fields into constructs and force fields. She is a member of The Fantastic Four.

The Thing (Fantastic Four)

Marvel Comics

The Thing, born Benjamin Grimm, joined Reed Richards, as well as his friend and sibling Sue and Johnny on a spacecraft that exposed them all to cosmic rays. From that experience, he gained the power of superhuman strength. He is one of the most powerful individuals on the planet and can lift nearly 100 tons, and his rock-like skin can withstand extreme temperatures and survive being bombarded by energy and explosive detonations. He is a member of The Fantastic Four.

It is unknown whether these new Heroes will be vanguards, duelists, or strategists, but we can speculate based on their respective abilities and source content.