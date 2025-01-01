Groot is a friendly giant tree alien, but he is an absolute asset in Marvel Rivals, defensively and offensively. His walls can block attacks and other enemies in key hallways, and his main physical attack has a lot of range, making him a menace on the battlefield. Here's how to play as Groot in Marvel Rivals.

Groot's Moves, Explained

Groot is a beefy tank that is marked as a two-star difficulty character. One of his moves can also help allies with Bonus Health, depending on its status in the game. Groot's abilities include the following:

Vine Strike (R2/RT) Groot attacks enemies with his long vine arms. It can attack foes in the sky, which can be very handy for this tank. Try to aim for the head for extra damage. Thornlash Wall (L1/LB) Place a large Thornlash Wall in front of foes. If you awaken the wall, it will strike nearby enemies attached by Groot and his allies. It can be used to block opponents from entering an objective. This can be helpful towards the ending moments of a game to delay opponents from continuing the game at a 99% objective rate. You can stack multiple walls together by holding the button and rotating left or right. Your vine strikes can hit through the walls as well. Ironwood Wall (R1/RB) A smaller Ironwood Wall is placed on the ground and can be rotated. If you awaken the wall, damage dealt by Groot and nearby allies grants Groot Bonus Health. It works similarly to Mei's ice wall in Overwatch. Your vine strikes can hit through the wall as well. Furious Flora (Right analog stick) A regular melee gets turned into a three-hit combo. The third hit launches an enemy airborne. Spore Bomb (L2/LT) This Spore Bomb is a decent AoE (area of effect) attack that damages foes within its range. It also releases small explosive spores after the first initial explosion. It's a great ranged move, especially for players running away. Flora Colossus (Passive) Press R2 (RT) while building a wall, and you'll continue to build more walls. Wooden walls near Groot will gain an Awaken effect. Friendly Shoulder (Passive) Rocket Raccoon or Jeff the Land Shark can ride Groot's shoulders, giving them a Damage Reduction. You'll also gain 150 points to your Max Health. Strangling Prison (Left analog stick + Right analog stick) A cluster is fired towards the foes in front of Groot and imprisons them for a few seconds. This is a great way to set up attacks for your allies and eliminate the competition.

General Strategies

In Marvel Rivals, you'll want to take charge of the battlefield as Groot. Place Thornlash Walls and Ironwood Walls to thwart your enemies from escaping and blocking them from reaching the objective. Take advantage of the Awakened state of these walls and give Groot Bonus Health or strike nearby enemies with them. Don't be afraid to take some hits in order to protect your team.

Groot has a monstrous amount of health, so try to be a dominating factor in the team. Teaming up with the healers Rocket Raccoon and Jeff the Land Shark will increase Groot's health even further. Also remember that his main attack, Vine Strike, can hit enemies from further away than other melee heroes' strikes. Take advantage of that and get some cheeky hits in on Iron Man and other flying characters.