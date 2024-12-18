Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. In this case, that woman is the Goddess of Death. Hela, a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, is an absolute wrecker on the battlefield, especially up-close and mid-range. Looking to master Hela? Here’s how to play as her.

Related Marvel Rivals: 9 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner The nature of the game is fast paced, with a lot of different abilities to master. It can seem overwhelming to new players.

Hela’s Stats

HP: 250

250 Difficulty: Three out of Five Stars

Three out of Five Stars Class: Duelist

Duelist Voice Actor: Nika Futterman (Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Sticks the Jungle Badger in Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric)

Nika Futterman (Asajj Ventress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Sticks the Jungle Badger in Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric) First Appearance in the Comics: Journey into History #102 (1964)

In Marvel lore, Hela is actually Loki and Thor's sister! She is one of Odin's daughters before Thor and even wielded Mjolnir for a time.

Hela’s Abilities

Nightsword Thorn Hela's base attack move. Throw powerful projectile thorns at enemies. Piercing Night Throw a few Nightsword Thorns at a player that will, after a small window of time, detonate. Astral Flock Allow you to transform into a crow and fly around to escape hairy situations or quickly get to a checkpoint. Soul Drainer Summons a projectile Hel Sphere that will stun hit enemies. Goddess of Death Hela's Ultimate ability. Will grant Hela flight and allow her, via first-person, to shoot crows at those below. Hel's Descent One of Hela's passive abilities. When jumping, Hela can float down to safely land. Nastrond Crowstorm One of Hela's passive abilities. Once an enemy is defeated, a crow will appear and detonate, damaging everything nearby. Queen of Hel A team-up ability with Thor and/or Loki. If Hela gets the killing blow on an enemy, she can instantly bring back Thor and Loki if they are dead and bonus health if they are alive.

As you can see, Hela is straight-up damage only. She isn't like Hawkeye or Black Widow where there can be strategy to her moves. Still, she can be a huge asset when taking out opponents.

Best Strategies for Hela in Marvel Rivals

Raise Hell as Hela in One-on-One Confrontations

Close

Focusing on damaging opponents, Hela is best played sort of like a delicate tank, in a way. Her use of projectile attacks, like Nightsword Thorn and Soul Drainer, can do quite a number of enemies. Utilize distance and strike from a safe length as to ensure your safety. A good two to three hits with the thorns, especially with Piercing Night, can destroy opponents quickly and effectively. If there is one or two bothersome foes on the other side giving a teammate a tough time, teach them a lesson fast.

In terms of crowd control, that is where Hela does falter a bit. Still, her Ultimate attack (Goddess of Death) is perfect for those situations, as you can get multiple targets without too much reload time. Yet, outside of that, you may want to keep Hela for one-on-one situations and use Astral Flock to avoid such crowded areas. However, if you are confident in your ability and go into the battlefield head-on, make sure to focus on one enemy at a time and use Queen of Hel if there is a Thor or Loki on the team. Overall, if your team is in need of a damage-first Duelist, Hela is the way to go.