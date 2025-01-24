Quick Links How to Earn Danqing

To earn all the cosmetic rewards in Marvel Rivals' latest event, Fortune and Colors, you'll need a new, event-specific currency: Danqing. A "magical dye that brings the figures in a painting to life," Danqing can be used to color in the festive illustration on the event's main page. As you bring color to the event hub, you'll earn rewards, including new nameplates, a new MVP animation, and an event-themed Star-Lord costume.

With each reward costing 100 Danqing, you'll need 1,000 Danqing in total to earn all the rewards this event has to offer. Read on below to learn how to obtain this new currency.

The Fortune and Colors event began on January 23, 2025, and runs through February 14, 2025.

How to Earn Danqing

Danqing can only be earned in two ways: by completing event-specific daily missions, and by completing daily challenges that also reward Danqing. The event-specific missions require you to play a new, limited-time game mode, Clash of Dancing Lions, a 3-vs-3 soccer match in which you can only play one of three characters: Iron Fist, Black Widow or Star-Lord. The rules are simple: get the ball into your opponent's goal to earn points for your team. The team that finishes with the highest score - or the first team to reach 10 points - wins. At the time of this article, you don't need to win Clash of Dancing Lions to earn Danqing, you only need to play.

Event Missions for Danqing

The following event-specific missions, which all require playing Clash of Dancing Lions, are currently available:

Complete 3 Clash of Dancing Lions matches 100 Danqing Intercept the ball 3 times in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match 40 Danqing Score 1 point in a single Clash of Dancing Lions match 40 Danqing

Check the event hub each day to see what new missions have been added.

Completing Challenges for Danqing

In addition to the event-specific missions above, you should also check your normal daily challenges each day, because during the Fortune and Colors event, a number of them will reward Danqing in addition to Chrono Tokens. These challenges can be completed in Competitive, Quick Play, or Practice vs. AI matches, making them an easy way to rack up your Danqing supply. Not all daily challenges reward Danqing, however, so when checking your challenges page, you should pay close attention to the rewards to see which ones do.

Daily challenges can be refreshed up to three times, so if you don't like the look of one of your challenges, you can simply refresh it.

Exchanging Units for Danqing

Starting February 6, 2025, and continuing through the end of the event, you will be able to exchange Units for Danqing. This is intended as a catch-up mechanic, so if you complete the missions and challenges listed above, you shouldn't need the extra boost. However, this is a great option for anyone who might miss a few days of the event and want to make sure they get all the rewards. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you can visit the event's main page starting on February 6 to make this exchange.