Emoting at other players is a tried-and-true tradition of any multiplayer game, and Marvel Rivals, the latest free-to-play PvP shooter (featuring familiar faces like Iron Man, Loki and Spider-Man) is no different. Here's how you can equip and use character emotes in matches.

Equip Emotes

Close

Equipping emotes is an easy task. From the Heroes gallery, click on the hero whose emotes you want to view. Click on that character's "Cosmetics" tab, and you'll see a section for Emotes. Every Hero has a default emote that will already be equipped, as well as additional emotes that can be unlocked. Additional emotes can be purchased for units (the blue currency in-game), which can be obtained through the battle pass and by completing character missions.

You can also view and equip your Hero's costume, MVP animation and sprays in the "cosmetics" tab.

Use Emotes In-Game

Close

To use emotes in-game, simply press the T key to bring up your emote wheel. You can then use the mouse to select which emote you want to use, and your Hero will strike a pose. If you're playing on a controller (PS5 or XBox), by default, you'll want to press the left D-Pad button to bring up the same wheel.

Close

You can change the default keybind for the emote wheel in the game's settings by going to the "Keyboard" tab and scrolling down to "Communication." Likewise, you can change the default controller settings under the "Controller" tab.

Unlocking Extra Emotes

Once you've gotten your first taste of using emotes, you'll probably want to get your hands on even more of them. Additional emotes can only be obtained via bundle purchases at this time, which cost anywhere from 1,800 to 2,600 Units, an in-game currency. (You can also buy the premium currency Lattice for real money, if instant gratification is more your style.) Once you have the currency required, simply click on the locked emote you wish to unlock. This will bring you to the bundle page for purchasing. You'll also receive everything else that comes with that bundle - typically a costume, an MVP animation and spray.