The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is a decent defensive option for your fellow heroes like Spider-Man and Mr. Fantastic. She can create shields, push enemies off cliffs with her Force Physics, and utilize psionic energy to create a vortex that causes a chunk of damage. Here's how to play as Invisible Woman (Sue Storm) in Marvel Rivals.

Close

Invisible Woman's Moves, Explained

The Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals is a healer that arguably isn't as helpful as Mantis or Luna Snow. However, she does provide some offensive options that make her stand out from her peers.

Related How to Play as Iron Man in Marvel Rivals Iron Man excels in dealing mid-range damage, forcing enemies to avoid staying in large groups.

Orb Projection (R2/RT) The Invisible Woman launches force fields that hit heroes at fast speeds, causing damage or healing her teammates. It works similarly to Luna's ice shards. It will go through your opponent and then sling back, creating an opportunity to hit twice. Psionic Vortex (L1/LB) This vortex field creates a dome of energy. If you press L1/LB again after hitting something, it draws in enemies and causes damage to your foes. Force Physics (R1/RB) You can use psionic energy to push your enemies forward (R2/RT) and pull them towards you (L2/LT). This move is great when you're close to the edge of a cliff. You can push multiple foes at the same time if you'd like. If you want to get members of the opposing team into a friend's ultimate, you could pull them towards their wrath. This would be great with Storm's ultimate, for example. Agile Strike (right analog stick three times) In the third attack of the melee combo, your foe will be launched into the air. It could disorientate your incoming foe and help the Fantastic 4 lady to get out of the way. Veiled Step (Cross/A) This creates a forcefield at your feet. You'll go invisible after stepping into it, letting you gain HP. You'll need to double press the jump button (Cross/A). Guardian Shield (L2/LT) The Invisible Woman creates a shield almost instantaneously in front of an ally. The way your friend is facing determines the angle of the shield. It blocks damage and provides healing over time to nearby allies. It also creates a slow effect to foes who walk through it. Covert Advance (Passive) After going invisible (due to disengaging from combat), you'll gain Healing Over Time. It also lets you move across the battlefield in a stealthy manner, letting you get to good healing spots. Invisible Boundary (left analog stick + right analog stick) A huge unseen force field is created in a chosen circular area. Enemies can't see her team within the force field, and the Invisible Woman's friends are healed over time. Additionally, opponents who enter the force field will get slowed down. This is an excellent defensive move for when you're taking over an objective. Time it with a powerful offensive ultimate, and you should be golden. Fantasti-Force (Team-Up Ability Passive) The Invisible Woman creates a shield on Mr. Fantastic's back, giving him further damage resistance. They give each other Bonus Health during this process. According to the game, this makes up for "lost health with each passing moment."

Teaming up with Mr. Fantastic also gives the Invisible Woman a 15% healing bonus in Marvel Rivals.

General Strategies

The Invisible Woman is a fantastic team-player. She can give shields and healing over time with her Guardian Shield and can be a playmaker by pushing and pulling enemies at will. Additionally, she can enter invisibility mode by double jumping in the air, letting her gain HP in dire situations with her Covert Advance passive. She can handle herself with her strong Orb Projection and Agile Strike as well. Focus on healing but try to get the Invisible Woman to set up plays as well for your team.