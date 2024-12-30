Iron Fist is a strong Duelist character in Marvel Rivals and his abilities focus on getting close to deal melee damage. He gets into fights quickly and, if played properly, he can trigger a domino effect where multiple enemies go down quickly. Like some other damage dealers in the game, Iron Fist will thrive in chaotic team fights and has several abilities that can trigger extra health to survive encounters.

Related Marvel Rivals: Every Healer, Ranked Your team won't get far without a good healer!

Iron Fist’s Abilities

He focuses on quickly dispatching anyone in his path.

Iron Fist can enter into a fight and target low-health or vulnerable enemies for quick and precise eliminations. Getting used to his kit and moves will take some work and adaptation due to his auto-targeting primary attack, but once you’ve perfected his playstyle, you can become a complete menace to your enemies.

Jeet Kune Do Strike the targeted enemy with Jeet Kune Do, reducing the cooldown of Block and Strike with every hit. Yat Jee Chung Kuen Dash forward to pursue the targeted enemy and unleash a flurry of attacks. Living Chi Become living Chi to boost his speed, damage, and attack range, delivering stronger punches while reducing the cooldown of Dragon's Defense. K’un-Lun Kick Dash forward, delivering a flying kick when hitting an enemy or reaching full range, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Damage increases with lower enemy health. Harmony Recovery Cross legs and channel Chi, slowly gaining Bonus Health. Crane Leap Perform up to three consecutive jumps while airborne. Dragon’s Defense Assume a defensive stance with a boost of Chi to block incoming attacks and gain Damage Reduction, then strike back with Yat Jee Chung Kuen. Wall Runner Run horizontally along the walls. Chi Absorption (Passive) Assists in taking down enemies, allowing him to absorb their Chi and gain Bonus Health. Dragon’s Chill (Team-Up Ability) Iron Fist channels the Chi of Shou-Lao into Luna Snow, transforming her ice power into a Chi-infused frosty ring that radiates from her. This ring can knock back enemies with chilling damage and applies a slowing effect, while simultaneously healing her allies.

Related How to Play as Namor in Marvel Rivals The king of Atlantis, Namor, is as dangerous as high tide in Marvel Rivals. Here's how to play him.

How to Utilize Iron Fist’s Abilities

It's not only about securing quick eliminations.

When playing Iron Fist, you’ll want to make frequent use of Dragon’s Defense and try to perfect how useful this ability really is. Using the ability to block incoming projectiles will grant bonus health and allow you to unleash a flurry of punch attacks back at enemies. This works with most ultimate abilities within the game and gives you a 1-second window to negate damage thrown at you. For example, Iron Fist can block Doctor Strange and Jeff the Land Shark's ultimate abilities. When perfected, you can end up saving yourself from taking damage while also remaining on the offensive and keeping your team somewhat safe depending on the situation at hand.

The suggested combo for Iron Fist will cover the overall basics of the character, which are going to be important to learn and adjust to as you continue playing him. Use the Wall Runner and Crane Leap abilities to gain higher ground and ambush enemies. Harmony Recovery can be used before and after team fights to regenerate missing health and gain bonus health when you overheal. Use Jeet Kune Do to engage with enemies, then parry incoming enemy attacks with Dragon’s Defense, allowing you to unleash a volley of punches before you finish off a low-health enemy with a K’un-Lun Kick.