Iron Man is a fascinating character in Marvel Rivals due to how his kit works and how he plays. There are very few characters in the game with the ability to fly, let alone the ability to do so for the entire match. Iron Man’s strength is that he can fly around the map, dropping explosive blasts on his enemies, and obliterating anyone not seeking cover with his ultimate attack. His weakness is his slow-moving speed, even when flying away or into battle. He requires careful positioning while in fights and the sense of when to push forward or pull back.

Iron Man’s Abilities

Repulsor Blast Fire nano pulse cannons forward. When Armor Overdrive or Gamma Overdrive are active, Repulsor Blast will have increased damage and explosive radius. Unibeam Fire a channeled beam forward. When Armor Overdrive or Gamma Overdrive are active, Unibeam will gain increased ammo and damage. Invincible Pulse Cannon Fire a devastating pulse cannon in the targeted direction, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact. Hyper-Velocity Activate Hyper-Velocity state for swift forward flight. Armor Overdrive Activates Armor Overdrive state, enhancing the damage for Repulsor Blast and Unibeam. Micro-Missile Barrage Iron Man can launch a missile bombardment when Hyper-Velocity or Armor Overdrive is used. Gamma Overdrive (Team-Up Ability) Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he will initiate a gamma upgrade.

How to Utilize Iron Man’s Abilities

Use Armor Overdrive often to take down the enemy team.

Sometimes it is hard to figure out when you want to use abilities in games like Marvel Rivals. Often you’ll want to hold onto Iron Man's ultimate ability and the like to make sure it makes a huge difference. But holding onto some of these abilities will also hinder your game in other ways. Use Armor Overdrive often in team engagements. If you see enemies grouped up, use the Invincible Pulse Cannon ultimate. Most team engagements will have people in a group due to the nature of the game. This makes Iron Man’s kit perfect to break up any enemies before a fight snowballs in the direction they want.