He’s the most popular character in Marvel Rivals and he’s not even an Avenger. Jeff the Land Shark, love him or hate him, is a rather interesting fighter who can be quite adept in battle. Furthermore, his presence on the battlefield makes a game so much more intense, so why not be that person? So how do you play as Jeff the Land Shark? Well, here’s how.

Jeff the Land Shark Stats

HP: 250

250 Difficulty: One out of Five Stars

One out of Five Stars Role: Strategist

Strategist Voice Actor: Jon Bailey (Honest Trailers)

Jon Bailey (Honest Trailers) First Appearance in the Comics: West Coast Avengers vol. 3 #6

Despite appearing in West Coast Avengers vol. 3 #6, Jeff the Land Shark was fully introduced by name and such in West Coast Avengers vol. 3 #7.

Jeff the Land Shark’s Abilities

Joyful Splash A projectile water move that will heal a bit of HP to whatever teammate is hit by it. Aqua Burst A projectile water move that will continuously hit an enemy for as long as the water stream is on them. Hide and Seek Let Jeff go underground with only his fin showing (like a shark, of course) and allows you to move faster and heal up a bit. Healing Bubble A projectile water move that lets you blow slow-moving bubbles that give Movement and Health boosts to teammates. It can also launch opponents up. It's Jeff An ultimate attack that, when used, will create a moveable whirlpool that can swallow those who get sucked in. You can then shoot out whoever is inside in any direction you want. Obvious Cuteness A passive ability that lets Jeff not take too much damage from critical hits. New Friends A team-up attack with Rocket Raccoon and Groot. Jeff and Rocket get atop Groot and hide, allowing any damage taken to be reduced while on him. Frozen Spitball A team-up attack with Luna Snow and Namor. With the help of Luna’s ice magic, both Namor and Jeff will get powered-up attacks and abilities.

These abilities are more support-based than other characters. If you don’t mind taking the defensive, Jeff is a great pick. He’s fast, agile, and can aid the heavy-hitters on the team.

Best Strategies for Jeff the Land Shark

Bring High Tidings to Your Team as Jeff the Land Shark

Close

As tempting as it is to go on the offensive, Jeff is much more suited as a support, as per his Strategist status. In a way, he does act like Zenyatta in Overwatch, as he works a lot better in a support role than as an attacker. Still, Jeff has a lot of control on the battlefield given how he can turn the tides, pun intended. Jeff’s Healing Bubbles and Joyful Splash can quickly refresh teammates and provide some much-needed advantage for Vanguards like Iron Man and Venom as well for Duelists like Hawkeye and Spider-Man.

Despite that, Jeff can still handle himself a little well in the offensive game. His HP is very low and can be picked off easily. However, his Aqua Burst and Hide and Seek can help ease the odds just a bit, especially if Frozen Spitball is in effect. Still, Jeff’s Ulitmate, It’s Jeff, is extremely powerful and can clear an entire battlefield, which can come in handy in many ways. While it may be seen as cheating, you can technically shoot the opponents sucked in over the map edge, which can net you up to six kills. This, on top of many support options, does make Jeff a solid choice for support-based players.