Marvel Rivals is heading to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 6 after a Gamescom Opening Night Live announcement trailer launched on Tuesday. This trailer also revealed that stars and stripes himself Captain America and Bucky, also known as The Winter Soldier, are joining the game as playable characters. If that's not enough good news, we know that all heroes in Marvel Rivals will be free.

Marvel Rivals is a promising hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals Sets Itself Up for December Release

This launch date announcement trailer also showcased a new map based on Black Panther's home: the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. “We are now entering the final stages of development as we march towards our December 6th release," said publisher Netease Senior Vice President Ethan Wang in a press release.

The Gamescom Netease booth will be hosting playable demos and special giveaways for attendees in Cologne, Germany. When they play Marvel Rivals, they'll experience a team-based shooter that features the breadth of Marvel's heroes and villains. Spider-Man swings around and punches his foes, while Doctor Strange levitates and uses his mystic abilities to triumph over evil. Part of what makes Marvel Rivals so exciting is how team-up abilities can change your moveset and stats, depending on the characters you choose.

Our sister site Game Rant agrees. It says, "Marvel Rivals' team-up abilities are already incredibly creative and offer up some nice fan-service, but there's no shortage of possibilities for future team-up attacks, with there being almost limitless source material to draw inspiration from whenever a new hero or villain is added to the roster."

Additionally, there are destructible environments that elevate the third-person shooting gameplay. Unfortunately, Venom is a playable character, who felt overpowered during the closed beta with too much armor and a lot of strength. Every team picked him.

Marvel Rivals features The Hulk, Iron Man, and many more characters.

Marvel Rivals has a Lot of Potential

Despite the annoyance of Venom, Marvel Rivals is an exciting prospect for team-based shooter fans and those who love the source material. As the game features multiple realities, there's an eclectic cast of heroes and villains, such as Jeff the Land Shark, Penni Parker, and The Punisher. It would be cool if we got some representation from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

While the characters will be free to play, cosmetic items have a lot of potential. You could have all of Spider-Man's iconic looks from the comics and the films inside Marvel Rivals, for example. Additionally, it would be adorable to see Jeff the Land Shark cosplay as his favorite team members.