Marvel Rivals is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the hero-based shooter genre, bringing together a vast array of Marvel characters in dynamic, team-based combat. A recent leak suggests that even more iconic characters could be joining the roster. Datamined voice lines, found within the game, reveal existing characters sharing exchanges with currently unknown entities. Based on what is specifically said, however, it would appear there are 3 very exciting new characters joining the roster.

"The Loosest Cannon"

One of the most convincing references comes from Spider-Man, who can be heard saying, "Great, we're saving the world, and here comes the loosest cannon." Given Deadpool’s reputation as Marvel’s most unpredictable anti-hero, this line strongly suggests his inclusion. Other characters also appear to acknowledge the Merc with a Mouth, with Rocket Raccoon quipping, "You just can’t shut this guy up, huh?"

Deadpool is one of Marvel’s most beloved characters, known for his fourth-wall-breaking humor, relentless combat style, and regenerative abilities. If he joins the Marvel Rivals roster, players can expect a character who thrives on chaos, dealing heavy damage while spouting endless quips.

"A Big Brain"

MODOK, the classic Marvel villain known for his oversized head and superior intellect, is seemingly alluded to in a line from Captain America, who remarks, "Sometimes a big brain doesn’t do much good." Meanwhile, Rocket Raccoon’s line, "So glad I don’t have to look at that weird giant head anymore," further reinforces the possibility of MODOK appearing in the game.

Related Review: Marvel Rivals Marvel Rivals is one of the most exciting multiplayer games in years.

For those who don't know, MODOK is actually an acronym, standing for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, so as you can imagine, if pinned against him, you may want to review the best defensive characters in the game. MODOK has long been a significant force in Marvel’s villain lineup, using his advanced intellect and technological prowess to challenge even the strongest heroes. His inclusion in Marvel Rivals could introduce a more strategic, gadget-based playstyle, making him a formidable opponent who can control the battlefield in unique ways.

"So Long, Monkey"

Perhaps the most unexpected name in the leak is Hit-Monkey, a lesser-known yet deadly assassin from the Marvel Universe. The Punisher seemingly references him by stating, "So long, monkey," a possible nod to Hit-Monkey’s brutal efficiency as a contract killer.

Hit-Monkey has a cult following thanks to his comic book appearances and his own animated series on Hulu. As a character, he is highly skilled in combat, specializing in agility, precision shooting, and close-quarters melee attacks. His potential inclusion in Marvel Rivals could bring a high-speed, assassin-style playstyle to the game, offering something unique compared to the other leaked characters.

An Exciting Time for Marvel Rivals Fans

The gaming community has responded to the leak with enthusiasm, eager to see how these characters would fit into the gameplay mechanics of Marvel Rivals. With Deadpool’s humor, MODOK’s intellect, and Hit-Monkey’s lethal precision, the roster is shaping up to be diverse and engaging, and there are still so many characters that would be a perfect fit for Marvel Rivals.

While leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, the consistency between past and present reveals suggests that these additions may very well be on their way. Whether official confirmation comes soon or not, one thing is certain: Marvel Rivals is quickly becoming one of the most exciting Marvel games in recent memory.

Next 5 Best Team Compositions in Marvel Rivals If you want to stay alive more than a few minutes in a Marvel Rivals match, go in with the right team comp.