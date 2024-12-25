The Russian mutant with a dark side is here to get the job done. Magik is a superpowered Duelist in Marvel Rivals that specializes in close-combat. Her giant sword and portals make her a unique and bold character on the battlefield. Want to master Magik? Here’s how to do it.

Magik’s Stats

HP : 250

: 250 Difficulty : Three out of Five Stars

: Three out of Five Stars Class : Duelist

: Duelist Voice Actor : Abby Trott (Tae Takemi in Persona 5 Royal, Annette in Fire Emblem: Three Houses)

: Abby Trott (Tae Takemi in Persona 5 Royal, Annette in Fire Emblem: Three Houses) First Appearance in the Comics: As Illyana: Giant-Size X-Men (1975) / As Magik: Magik: Storm and Illyana (1983)

Magik, also known as Illyana Rasputin, is actually the sister of the steel warrior Colossus, one of the first new additions to the X-Men.

Magik’s Abilities

Soulsword Magik’s standard attack and weapon. A powerful sword with a three-hit combo. Umbral Incursion A dash move that launches enemies into the air and damages them via the Soulsword. Magik’s Slash A charged projectile attack that shoots out a slash from the Soulsword that can hit faraway foes. Stepping Discs Summons a portal that you can teleport through in front of you. Gives you a small window of invincibility. It also grants you access to two different abilities: Eldritch Whirl and Demon’s Rage. Eldritch Whirl Done if you use a standard Soulsword attack after Stepping Discs. Will make Magic do a spin attack that damages and launches opponents away. Demon’s Rage Done if you use the Magik’s Slash ability after Stepping Discs. Will summon a demon that will attack any nearby target and any one you damage while active. Darkchild Magik’s Ultimate ability. Changes Magik to her beastly form, Darkchilde, for a while. Not only does it alter her appearance, but it makes her attacks more powerful. Limbo’s Might One of Magik’s passive abilities. Let's you convert some damage done to enemies to extra health for you. Disc Master A Team-Up move with Psylocke and Black Panther. Provides all of them a 15% damage boost and grants Black Panther and Psylocke with the ability to use Limbo portals to rewind time and gain lost health.

As you can see, Magik is no pushover in a fight. She does feel a lot more like a Vanguard than a Duelist, much like Hela. Yet, her emphasis on damage and power does line up more clearly with her class.

Best Strategies for Magik

Magik's Stepping Stones Ability is Extremely Powerful

Close

When it comes to playing Magik, approach them like a Vanguard. The aforementioned Soulsword is a slow yet effective weapon that, if used right, can deal massive damage, so make sure to use it whenever you can. This includes making use of Magik’s Slash, given you have enough charged up to make it count. If you are in proximity to a bunch of foes, Umbral Incursion does seem to be a safe bet to spread them out and damage them, giving you a leg up and some much-needed distance if you need to heal. This goes double if Darkchild is done, as these attacks will be even more powerful and net you some kills.

However, your best friend should also be Stepping Discs both in and out of combat. Not only is it an effective way to travel (especially if Disc Master is in use), but it opens up a bevy of strategies to take down opponents. Just like Umbral Incursion, Eldritch Whirl can easily be used to knock enemies away and maybe even off the map, if positioned correctly. Even more so, Demon’s Rage could take out some troublesome foes in the area as you take out the opposing team. Overall, Magik is a perfect cross for those who want a bit of Tank with their Duelist without the slowness.

