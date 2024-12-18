Mantis is an amazing healer in Marvel Rivals as she can help allies recover their health quickly and buff them at the same time. She can even buff her own attacks, making her a sneaky offensive unit on the battlefield that's unexpected for the opposite side. Here's how to master Mantis in Marvel Rivals.

Mantis' Moves Explained

Mantis' moves revolve around healing and buffing her allies (and herself). She works similarly to Zenyatta from the Overwatch series with a few new mechanics incorporated. Keep in mind she can only heal or buff allies so many times.

Mantis is one of the easiest characters to play as in Marvel Rivals. She has one star in difficulty in the game.

Keep an eye on her Life Energy meter on the middle of the screen below the crosshair. It's symbolized by leaves. Mantis' moves in Marvel Rivals, include the following.

Life Energy Blast Her basic attack (R2/RT) has her fire energy thorns towards her foes. If you get a critical hit, you'll retrain a Life Orb that can be used towards healing or buffing an ally with Healing Flower and Allied Inspiration respectively. Spore Slumber Press R1 (or RB), and she can sedate an enemy and make them fall asleep for a few seconds. Keep in mind that if they get hit by any attack, they'll wake up straight away. This move has a 15 second cooldown, so make sure it lands correctly within the area of effect (AoE). Allied Inspiration You can use one of your life orbs to give an ally a buff for around 10 seconds by pressing L1 (or LB). This helps characters like The Punisher who dish out a lot of damage with their weaponry, not so much Groot. Natural Anger Healers don't often have this ability, but by pressing the circle button (or B), Mantis gets a buff with her Life Energy Blasts. She can deal a surprising amount of damage. This uses one Life Orb. Healing Flower Heal an ally over time by using a Life Orb and pressing L2 (or LT). Nature's Favor (Passive) You'll get a movement boost while you're not injured and healing over time when consuming life orbs. Nature's Soul (Team-Up Ability) Adam Warlock increases the rebirth power of Mantis, getting a cocooned revival. This also applies to Star-Lord (by the way, you should play the awesome 2021 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game if you haven't already). Soul Resurgence (Ultimate) Mantis releases energy into the arena, giving healing to your allies and a movement boost. Excess healing also converts to Bonus Health. Use this move when you're pushing a point or want to defend it in a dire situation.

Tips for Mantis

Mantis should definitely not be underrated, despite her size. She can damage opponents quickly with her Life Energy Blast, especially if Natural Anger is turned on. The Spore Slumber can also get enemies to sleep, giving them an opportunity to focus on another player or stopping them from performing an attack.

One issue with Mantis, however, is that healing allies can be tough when they're bunched up. If you're communicating with your teammates, let them know that they may need to be spaced out in order for you to get the friends that need your assistance.