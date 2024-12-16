Moon Knight is one of many Duelist characters within Marvel Rivals. With a fairly large and versatile kit, he enters into battle to help teams whittle down and defeat enemies that show themselves on the battlefield. Unlike most characters, Moon Knight deals area of effect damage on top of chaining his attacks off the enemy team. While he isn’t an overly aggressive character, he can pump out tons of damage to ensure that the enemy team is always low on health if they end up too close to one another.

Related How to Play as Captain America in Marvel Rivals Charging into battle, Captain America is sure to draw enemy fire and protect his team.

Moon Knight’s Abilities

His abilities are focused on setting traps and causing mayhem among the enemy teams.

Moon Knight's kit within the game has many options for getting into a better position and setting up to cause as much chaos as possible to enemy teams.

Crescent Darts Unleash Crescent Darts forward that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs, dealing damage to enemies. Hand of Khonshu Open a portal that allows Khonshu to bombard enemies with his talons. Night Glider While high up in the air, Moon Knight can glide across the map. Ancient Ankh Fire an Ankh to launch enemies within its radius towards the center. Moonlight Hook Launch a frontal grappling hook that pulls Moon Knight towards it. Rising Leap Perform a double jump. Moon Blade Launch forward a Moon Blade that can bounce between enemies and Ankhs, dealing damage to enemies. Triple Eclipse Perform a combo with his truncheon, and the third strike will launch the enemy hit slightly. Full Moon (Team-Up Ability) Cloak & Dagger can inject light and dark energy into Moon Knight to create a Light & Dark Realm where Moon Knight can become invisible.

Related How to Play as Cloak and Dagger in Marvel Rivals Playing Cloak and Dagger in the new superhero-based shooter Marvel Rivals is a lot like playing two heroes in one.

How to Utilize Moon Knight’s Abilities

Being aggressive isn’t a bad idea with Moon Knight, but it isn’t going to bring out his true potential.

Moon Knight is a character that is capable of helping shred any enemy team members who have decided that they should group up. His Crescent Darts will bounce between enemies and will ensure that you are going to push your enemies out of the fight before they can get started. The best part is that his Ancient Ankh ability can be shot with the Crescent Darts or Moon Blade to trigger an area-of-effect attack that will chain off nearby enemies as well. This is something that you’ll want to use often and sometimes early as well. You’ll want to be careful when placing the Ancient Ankh as it can be easily destroyed by the enemy.

He also has the Moonlight Hook and Rising Leap abilities for mobility and escaping enemies that have decided to collapse on your position. You can use the double jump from Rising Leap to get a little higher up into the air, combining this with the Moonlight Hook to make it further away and glide to safety. It should be noted that sometimes the enemy will end up dealing too much damage for this to even work in time, so you can also use this combination of abilities to get yourself to advantageous positions within each map. Securing higher ground and staying back will be your best option for securing kills with Moon Knight.