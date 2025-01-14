Mr. Fantastic certainly lives up to his name in Marvel Rivals. Mr. Reed Richards' elastic body can take damage and throw it right back into their enemies. Additionally, he can damage his foes quickly with his lengthy arms and powerful beefy form after defending his allies and weakening foes. Here's how to play Mr. Fantastic in Marvel Rivals.

Close

Mr Fantastic's Moves, Explained

A brilliant thinker and fighter, Mr. Fantastic is an all-around successful hero in Marvel Rivals. His elastic fists can be difficult to contend with, and he can help defend his allies in dire situations. Here is a breakdown of all of his moves in the multiplayer hero shooter.

Stretch Punch (R2/RT) Mr. Fantastic releases his fists to attack foes. His elastic hands can hit foes from further away than other melee-based heroes like Spider-Man. Each hit grants 5 points towards your Elastic Strength meter. Reflexive Rubber (R1/RB) This hero stretches his body out in a bizarre fashion, making him look bulky. In this form, he can absorb damage and then release the bullets/attacks received back towards his foes. This is best used in firefights when you're taking an objective. If a lot of bullets or attacks are received during Reflexive Rubber, it can take down a majority of an enemy's health. Flexible Elongation (L1/LB) You can gain a shield by attaching Mr. Fantastic's arms towards one opponent. You'll dash towards them and deal damage to them with this attack or grab an ally and give them Shield. This gives a huge 30 points towards your Elastic Strength meter. This is a great way to dash towards your foes or allies in a fast fashion and get into the middle of the action. Distended Grip (L2/LT) Mr. Fantastic entangles his enemies with his arms. You can then pull in a foe with the R2/RT button towards him. You can also yank another enemy and slam them together with R2/RT. This is a great way to disorientate your foes in the middle of a battle. Elastic Strength (Passive) Using abilities like Stretch Punch and Reflexive Rubber increases your Elasticity points. This boosts your attack power, but when you reach full Elasticity, Mr. Fantastic gets big and punches his foes with huge fists. He gains shields and can take down his foes, even tanks like Venom, in seconds. You can build the Elasticity points at the beginning of the game before it even starts. He can wreck teams, especially on smaller maps. Brainiac Bounce (Left analog stick + right analog stick) Like a bouncy ball, Mr. Fantastic leaps into the air and smashes the ground. He keeps bouncing and as he hits foes, they get slowed again. You can damage multiple enemies with each strike. This is great against a group of foes who have low health. Be careful, however, as you can get taken down quickly in this state. Wedded Harmony (Team-Up ability - Circle/B) When teamed up with the Invisible Woman, he gets bonus health with her psionic might. This makes up for lost health with each passing moment, according to the game. It's not the best team-up ability in the game, but it's a great option to have during encounters.

General Strategies

Keep punching with Mr. Fantastic and keep gathering Elasticity. Once he's at 100% elasticity, utilize his powerful punches and tanky shield to take down multiple enemies at once. Reflexive Rubber is fantastic during tough battles, as he can take on incoming damage and reflect it towards his foes. It can be surprising towards the enemy team.

Related How to Play as Star-Lord in Marvel Rivals Zipping and flying around in Marvel Rivals, Star-Lord acts as the Tracer-like character in this game.

You'll get a 15% healing bonus when Mr. Fantastic teams up with Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals.

Also, utilize Mr. Fantastic's dashing abilities with Flexible Elongation. It can help him get around the arena. This three-star difficulty hero can be an asset for any team, despite some of his corny lines. At least he came out with a cool map to play on.