As the rightful ruler of the seas, Namor, a Duelist in Marvel Rivals, makes a splash in combat. With his ranged attacks and adaptability, he’s a worthy combatant and teammate to be on the battlefield with. Want to master Namor? Here’s how to do it.

Namor’s Stats

HP : 275

: 275 Difficulty : Two out of Five Stars

: Two out of Five Stars Class : Duelist

: Duelist Voice Actor : Daniel Marin (Gus in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & III)

: Daniel Marin (Gus in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & III) First Appearance in the Comics: Marvel Comics #1 (1939)

In some ways, Namor has been described as the first comic book anti-hero, as his motivations regarding helping those outside Atlantis are mixed.

Namor’s Abilities

Trident of Neptune Namor’s primary weapon. A throwable projectile that respawns upon each throw. Acts much like Hela’s Nightsword Thorns. Have an infinite amount. Aquatic Dominion It lets you spawn up to two Monstro Spawns that shoot at any nearby enemies in their range. It can be used as turrets, albeit weak ones, to ward foes off or to get extra damage output when taking down a single enemy. Wrath of the Seven Seas A throwable attack similar to Trident of Neptune, where Namor launches a trident at the enemy. However, this one will up the attack speed of any Monstro Spawns on the field and target whatever is hit. Blessing of the Deep It gives you a small window of flight where you jump into the air and get surrounded by water. It negates any damage taken during that time, making you invincible for at least three seconds. Horn of Proteus Namor will be able to summon the water creature Giganto via an AOE attack. When done, whoever is in the highlighted area will lose mobility, allowing anyone to take them on without retaliation for at least 1.5 seconds. Frozen Spawn A team-up attack with Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark. With the help of Luna’s ice magic, both Namor and Jeff will get powered-up attacks and abilities.

As you can see, Namor, while not having a ton of abilities, can be a real help on the field. While his trident does a lot of the talking, his helpful Monstro Spawns can add some defense and offense to the situation. Even more so, Giganto is extremely valuable for those tight battles.

Best Strategies for Namor in Marvel Rivals

The Creatures of The Sea Are Your Best Assets

Close

When it comes to playing Namor, like other ranged characters like Hela, Black Widow and Winter Soldier, a good aim is key to getting the most out of the Trident of Neptune. While it is infinite and a lot bigger than a bullet or a Nightsword Thorn, you do need to ensure that every shot counts. Aiming for the head, as always, will always deal more damage (write that down, Thor). The attack is also a bit slow, so make sure to take that into account for accuracy's sake. If things get dicey, using Blessing of the Deep will be great for escaping and finding cover.

Though, if you really want to master Namor, you’ll need to take advantage of Aquatic Dominion. The Monstro Spawns, as mentioned in the Abilities section, aid you in battle and add to the already-powerful sea master that you are. These can be used strategically, like placing them on the payload or near objectives as enemies rush in. They can alert you to their presence and, especially if Wrath of the Seven Seas or Frozen Spawn is in effect, take down Duelists and Specialists with ease. Despite all that, the real kicker will be Horn of Proteus, as immobilizing opponents gives you and the team a small window to take out those troublesome opponents like Vanguards. Overall, Namor is a great pick for those who want to cover all angles and aid the team in more ways than one.