In the short amount of time it's been out, Marvel Rivals has won over the hearts and minds of gamers. This 6v6 PvP game has highlighted Marvel Heroes of both the mainstream and obscure variety. With the recent addition of the Fantastic Four to the roster making many people fans of Marvel's first family, many are naturally wondering who could possibly be added to the roster next.

Speculating about who should be included in the Marvel Rivals roster leads to near infinite possibilities, as Marvel has nearly 100 years of history. While it would be impossible to determine which characters most deserve to be put in the game, the following list is of characters who definitely do deserve it and would make many fans happy.

9 Kingpin

New York's True Ruler

While Marvel Rivals has a bias toward including heroic characters, there are a few villains on the roster; it also includes Hela as a villain rep. So why not add another villain? Preferably one who has direct ties to the New Yorker side of the roster, like Spider-Man? There would be no better pick for such a role than the Kingpin of crime himself.

With a large body made of pure muscles like the Kingpin's, he would absolutely need to be added to the game as a tank who charges toward the frontline and ignores oncoming attacks with his large amount of health. Maybe he could even have a skill where he summons goons to attack enemies with. While Kingpin would be an incredibly cool addition to the game, he ranks low on this list as it is in fact titled 'Best Heroes' and he is anything but a hero.

8 Daredevil

The Man Without Fear

Following up the Kingpin on this list is the hero he is most associated with fighting: Daredevil. This blind vigilante has been an important part of Marvel's catalog for years and has some of the most critically acclaimed runs in comic history. Sadly, that quality has not yet transferred to video games, as it seems whenever developers consider making a Daredevil game, the idea gets scrapped long before gamers can get their hands on it. Could an ensemble game like Marvel Rivals be the perfect opportunity to include him?

When trying to picture how Daredevil would play in Marvel Rivals, it's surprisingly difficult to imagine. However, one thing that can be assumed is that he would be an extremely high-mobility character like Spider-Man and Iron Fist, jumping around the battlefield with acrobatic feats as he attacks enemies. While the roster is already extremely DPS-focused, Daredevil should still be considered in order to finally give him a chance at being in a video game.

7 Cyclops

X-Man or Champion?

Next up on the list is Cyclops, frequent leader of the X-Men whenever he isn't busy being dead or turned into a teenager. Cyclops has one of the most well-known powers in comic history, as he is constantly unleashing concussive blasts of energy from his eyes which he must wear special headwear to stop. While he has been completely disrespected by a certain film series, any comic reader will be able to talk to you for hours about how great he is.

When picturing how Cyclops would play, it's hard to imagine him as anything but a sniping DPS unit like Black Widow, quickly blasting away foes from a distance with his eye beams. Of course, one has to question how on earth you would animate Cyclops reloading his weapon. Perhaps blinking very fast? Maybe we'll see what the heck they come up with if the developers implement him into the game in the future.

6 Professor Xavier

To Me, My X-Men

Following Cyclops on this list is the original leader of the X-Men: Professor Charles Xavier. The big question for a potential Professor Xavier inclusion is if the game would stick to its Krakoa-era lore and have him walking around or if it would have him stuck to a wheelchair, as that is always how the public expects Charles Xavier to be. Either approach could work, but many more people would likely cheer if he was moving around the battlefield in some sort of rocket-powered wheelchair.

Gameplay-wise, it's hard to imagine Xavier being a tank, so either a healer or DPS role would suit him better. His attacks could potentially have him shoot some kind of psychic attack from his mind at enemies, with a super that works similar to Dr. Strange's where he'll disable nearby enemies for a short period of time by shutting off their brains. There are many ways Professor Xavier could be implemented and, hopefully, we'll see one of those ways in the future.

5 Wasp

Small and Unstoppable

While Marvel Rivals’ current roster does a good enough job of representing a wide range of the Marvel Universe, there are still quite a few missing aspects. One of those is the subsection of shrinking/growing heroes associated with Antman. Adding any of these heroes or even Ultron to the roster would go a long way in expanding the scope of characters available.

When picturing how Wasp would play, one has to imagine the developers intentionally making her as annoying as possible to fight, with a smaller model/hitbox than other characters and perhaps a super that makes her so small that she's near invisible for a short amount of time. As for what role she would play, it's hard to see a character with shrinking powers used as a tank, so either a support or DPS role would be better suited for her. Either way, one has to hope that she or a character similar to her will be implemented into Rivals in the future.

4 Gwenpool

No Relation to the Red Guy

Placing just above the halfway point on this list is the Unbelievable Gwenpool. While Deadpool is by far the more popular character among mainstream audiences, Fortnite proved in 2024 that gamers will flock at the chance to play as Gwenpool in a video game. With this precedent already set, why not give her a chance to shine in Marvel Rivals?

With two handguns and a katana, it's easier to imagine Gwenpool as a fast-moving DPS character who is almost always firing weapons with the potential for a heavy-hitting close-range skill where she slices at an enemy using her handgun. While adding Ms. Poole to the game would naturally run the risk of people quickly getting sick of her fourth-wall-breaking jokes, many are begging for her to be added to the game.

3 Ghost Rider

The Coolest Hero

If there's a character whose absence in the Marvel Rivals roster feels particularly strange, it's Ghost Rider. This flaming biker is almost always the favorite hero of older men and his inclusion in a PvP game like this should have been assured. Hopefully, in the future, players will see him in the game as it is incredibly easy to see how he would play.

When it comes to what role Ghost Rider would play on a team, the idea of him being a tank or a healer unit is unimaginable. He was practically born to be a melee DPS who attacks and pulls enemies closer to him with a chain whip. It's also easy to imagine his penance stare working as an ultimate with short range that slices through the health of any enemy Ghost Rider is looking at. One has to wonder why he wasn't on the roster at launch, but it would be a huge surprise if Ghost Rider was never included at all.

2 Viv Vision

More Than a Puppet

The Champions is one of Marvel’s most underrated teams of heroes. With several new teenage Marvel heroes being introduced in the 2010s, it was only natural that they'd be given their own team book. However, because only two members of the team (Ms. Marvel and Spider-man) are household names, you aren't likely to see them appear in many Marvel video games. One particularly cool member of this team is Viv Vision, the daughter of the frequent Avengers member Vision.

Viv Vision would be a great character to add due to the mobility options she would provide, as if she were implemented properly, she would be capable of flying like Iron Man and passing through walls like Adam Warlock. Perhaps she could be a much-needed flying support character, one who temporarily makes allies phase through enemy attacks. While flying characters can be quite annoying for some players, implementing more would be great for characters like Winter Solider who have skills specifically designed to counter these high mobility characters.

Viv is my favorite Marvel character, so I had to mention her somewhere on this list.

1 Ms. Marvel

A Hero for the New Generation

Kamala Kahn is one of the most important comic book characters of the 2010s, but you wouldn't know that if you only judged her based on current video game appearances. Her comic series was a frontrunner in Marvel's increasingly diverse selection of titles during that era and helped solidify the then current comic line as better than the competition. She quickly grew popular with fans, frequently crossed over in other books, and was a pivotal player in many events. She should have been in Marvel Rivals when it launched and for many the fact that she isn't in yet is still a shock.

While there are some people who would claim Ms. Marvel wouldn't add much to the roster because Mr. Fantastic already has stretchy powers, those people underestimate exactly how versatile these powers are! An entire Ms. Marvel moveset that's completely different from Mr. Fantastic's can easily be constructed (plus, having similar powers doesn't stop the roster from having both Punisher and the Winter Solider on it). If gamers are lucky, they'll see Ms. Marvel be added to the Marvel Rivals roster at some point in the future.