NetEase is known for a lot of mobile games, but hasn't released a lot on the PC and console space -- until now. Partnering up with Marvel Studios, they've crafted a team-based PVP shooter that aims to blend fast-paced action with the ever-evolving and expanding Marvel universe. With gameplay that blends a bit of Overwatch with a faster pace and a greater emphasis on destructibility than perhaps any other hero shooter, Marvel Rivals looks promising so far. It got fairly high praise during its beta testing as well.

Blasting Rivals

The expansive roster stands out right away with characters like Wolverine, The Punisher, Thor, Iron-Man, Spider-Man and everyone's favorite -- Jeff the Land Shark -- available for the side of good, while evil-doers can enjoy Venom, Magneto and Dr. Doom. Various outfits are available to buy with in-game currency and they range from comic outfits to movie outfits to rare designs. One great thing about a comic universe-centric game is there will be an endless assortment of outfits potentially available as time goes on for players to unlock and enjoy.

The core run and gun gameplay is nice and quick and while it's easy to compare it to Overwatch with it being a team-based shooter, the pacing of combat is faster. One issue I've with Overwatch over the years is that its in-game pacing can be rather glacial, while here, you have the challenge of not only foes, but also the ability to destroy the environment to find new pathways. Using the d-pad for this feature is clunky, though, and it would be nice to have it instead mapped to a regular button on console or at least a button combination. Playing on the PS5, it would be nice to have the touchpad for that -- although I'm happy with the haptic integration on this controller. Every shot feels rewarding and that goes doubly-so for melee attacks.

Spider-Slayer

It's early days for Marvel Rivals, but of all the free-to-play hero shooters out there, I'm enjoying it more than anything since Paladins. That game does have one advantage over this one with its inclusion of gyro shooting controls, but that's something that can hopefully be added to Rivals down the line. Otherwise, it's a rewarding and fun experience and perfect for a quick pick-up-and-play session or you can spend a few hours going through the in-game plotline chapters too.