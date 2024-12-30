Don't let her adorable personality fool you. Penni Parker in Marvel Rivals is a troublesome foe to be up against, and you can use her abilities to your advantage. Here's how to play as this awesome tank from the Spider-Verse and all of her tools, such as her mines and webs.

Penni Parker's Moves Explained

Penni Parker has a wide range of tools at her disposal. The Cyber-Web Snare, in particular, is fantastic as it traps foes within her web snares for a few seconds.

Cyber Web Cluster Peni uses these clusters to fire at enemies with the R2/RT button. Her weapon has a similar rate of fire to Overwatch's D.Va Bionic Spider-Nest Peni creates a Bionic Spider-Nest (L1/LB) around a circular area. She creates Cyber-Webs, which help you and your allies gain healing over time and a movement boost. Excess healing also turns into Bonus health. Spider-Drones are also deployed with this ability. Make sure to hide the machine for the nest behind a wall or somewhere out of the way like shrubbery. Arachno-Mine You have up to four Arachno-Mines that can be deployed and stuck to walls and the ground. They can be hidden within a Cyber-Web. Use these around the main entrances to an objective point to best utilize the Arachno-Mines. They can take out your foes' health in a snap. Cyber-Bond You can zip across a section of the map by pressing the circle or B button with a web strand. This can also connect to a Cyber-Web. This move can help you get to a point faster. Wall Crawl Peni can run up walls if you hold the cross or A button while running at them. Cyber-Web Snare You can trap and immobilize enemies into a web snare. This lets other players get a few good shots at your opponents. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem to stun opponents out of their ultimate. If you're inside the Cyber-Web this occurs, you'll get healing over time and a movement boost. Excess healing that turns into Bonus Health. This move is arguably Penni's best as it can really disrupt an enemy's movement and set up kills for your allies. This can be great against flying characters like Iron Man. Armor Explosion (Team-Up with Venom) Venom gives Peni some symbiote abilities with their team-up ability. With a tap of the triangle or Y button, she transforms into explosive spikes which causes knockback and damage on nearby foes. Spider-Sweeper When you press the left and right analog sticks together, you can launch Penni's SP//dr suit. She can drop Arachno-Mines, Spider-Drones, and Cyber-Webs at the same time as she attacks foes. She launches up enemies and can knock them out of an objective area or pushes them off the stage.

General Strategies

Penni Parker in her mech can take on a lot of damage. Take the brunt of the damage while shooting. Zip along the stage with Cyber-Bond, heal allies with the Bionic Spider-Nest, and keep attaching pressure to the enemy team with the Cyber-Web Snare. Look out for the player that's causing the most trouble and focus on them with the Cyber-Web Snare attack. Communication is key if you're a part of the team. Be a leader as Penni and set up plays.