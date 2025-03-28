With Season 2 just around the corner, Marvel Rivals is offering players the chance to earn a Hyper Orange Venom skin, along with several other rewards, through the new Pick-Up Bundle. Available to purchase from the in-game store for the low cost of $2.99 USD, players can both automatically receive the new Venom skin and unlock a series of challenges associated with the Pick-Up Bundle which, upon completion, offers a number of other rewards, including a Costume Coin, a new form of currency which enables players to unlock an Epic Skin of their choosing.

Read on below to learn more about the new Pick-Up Bundle and the rewards you can earn through completing the bundle's challenges.

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is expected to go live on April 11.

Unlocking the Hyper Orange Venom Skin

The Hyper Orange Venom skin can be unlocked one of two ways. You can purchase it for 800 Units/Lattice by going directly to Venom's cosmetics page, accessible through the Hero Gallery. However, purchasing it this way will only give you the Hyper Orange Venom Skin, the Hyper Orange Venom Nameplate, and the Hyper Orange Venom Spray. You will not receive the Costume Coin and Chrono Token rewards unless you purchase the Pick-Up Bundle.

If you already have units in your account, purchasing the skin directly from Venom's hero page might be a good idea if you're trying to avoid spending any real money. However, the only real way to get your hands on 800 Units would be through purchasing Lattice, which means you'd be spending about $10 USD just to pick up the skin, nameplate and spray bundle. It is cheaper overall to purchase the Pick-Up Bundle for $2.99, and you get more rewards out of it.

All Rewards in the Pick-Up Bundle & How to Unlock Them

If you choose to purchase the $2.99 Pick-Up Bundle from the in-game shop, you will immediately receive the Hyper Orange Venom Skin. You will also unlock the ability to complete challenges and unlock seven additional rewards. These bonus rewards are easy to unlock: All you need to do to unlock a new reward is complete three matches - and those matches can be quickplay, competitive or AI.

You can only unlock one bonus reward per day, so you currently cannot grind out all 7 bonus rewards in one play session. Be sure to play Marvel Rivals each day, for a minimum of three matches, to unlock your next bonus reward.

The following rewards can be unlocked through completing the Pick-Up Bundle challenge:

Hyper Orange Venom Skin (Unlocked Instantly)

50x Chrono Tokens

50x Chrono Tokens

Hyper Orange Spray

50x Chrono Tokens

1x Costume Coin

50x Chrono Tokens

Hyper Orange Nameplate

You can track your progress on these challenges from the home screen on Marvel Rivals, or by clicking on the "Pick-Up Bundle" icon in the in-game store.

Costume Coin and How to Use It

The Costume Coin is a one-time-use currency that, at the time of this article, can only be earned as a bonus reward via purchasing the Hyper Orange Venom Pick-Up Bundle. To unlock it, you need to play a total of 15 matches in Marvel Rivals, capped at 3 matches a day, so the Costume Coin will take a minimum of 5 days of playing to unlock. Once you've unlocked it, however, you can exchange the Costume Coin for one of the 32 epic skins in the in-game store for a character of your choice.