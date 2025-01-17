One of the challenges called "The Getaway House" in Marvel Rivals Season's 1 Midnight Features event requires you to trigger five portals in Doom Matches. This can be a confusing challenge, as there is more than one portal type in Doom Match, but knowing what to look for can help you complete the challenge quickly.

First, you will head into Doom Match, the new game mode added in Season 1. Doom Match pits 12 players against each other in a free-for-all death match. Here, you can trigger portals to complete the Marvel Rivals Season 1 event challenge.

Related How to Play as The Hulk in Marvel Rivals Bruce Banner turns into the Hulk in Marvel Rivals to fight the likes of Thor and Venom.

How to Trigger Portals in Marvel Rival Doom Matches

Once you enter a Doom Match, you will find that the map features two portal types. There are orange portals that you can walk through to other points of the map and purple portals that will teleport you to another area. To complete the "Getaway House" quest, you will need to use the purple portals.

You will need to interact with the portal by approaching it and pressing the corresponding button prompt that appears in front of it. You can use any purple portal in Doom Matches and progress will carry over between matches, so you do not have to worry about completing it all in one go.

How to Find Portals in Marvel Rival Doom Matches

Doom Matches take place on the Sanctum Sanctorum map, which can be difficult to navigate due to the many portals. To find purple portals, try to stick to the outside areas of the map. Purple portals can be scattered around the map, but can often be found on the outer edge of the playable area. If you can find your way to the street area outside the Sanctum, there should be a couple of purple portals to use.

A good strategy to complete the challenge is to quickly navigate the map with a mobile character like Venom, Iron Man, or Jeff the Land Shark. Once you find the purple portal, take it, and return to the portal's entrance again. Since 11 other players are running around trying to eliminate you, it can be difficult to find your way around, especially since the spawns are random. Once you complete the quest, you will unlock the Bats or Bust spray, and be one step closer to completing "The Doctor's Out of His Mind" investigation, which reveals a comic panel for the Season 1 Eternal Night Falls comic.

10 Images 10 Images Close Marvel Rivals Third-Person Shooter Action Multiplayer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 78/100 Critics Recommend: 83% Franchise Marvel Platform(s) Xbox Series S , PC PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X Released December 6, 2024 Developer(s) NetEase Games Publisher(s) NetEase Games Multiplayer Online Multiplayer , Online Co-Op Engine Unreal Engine 5 ESRB T For Teen // Violence How Long To Beat 7.5 hours PC Release Date December 6, 2024 Xbox Series X|S Release Date December 6, 2024 PS5 Release Date December 6, 2024 X|S Optimized Yes File Size Xbox Series 20 GB Number of Players 1-6 Steam Deck Compatibility Unknown OpenCritic Rating Strong Cross Save No Cross-Platform Play Limited - console crossplay, no PC crossplay Expand