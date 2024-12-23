The cast of Marvel Rivals is fairly unique, with Duelist characters taking on roles based on what they excel in while in combat. Psylocke is a character who is a flanker who can still do well fighting with the rest of the team. When using a character specializing in flanking, it is important to push with your team and pinch the enemy between the two fighting forces. These characters aim to cause chaos, get quick backline kills, and return to the team to mitigate any incoming damage.

Psylocke’s Abilities

Allowing her to move in and out of combat stealthily, Psylocke is capable of helping attack enemies at all angles.

Psionic Crossbow Psylocke’s primary fire ability, which can damage enemies as well as reduce the cooldown on all of her abilities. Dance of the Butterfly This is Psylocke’s ultimate ability, allowing her to slash nearby enemies with a psionic katana, dealing massive damage. Psi-Blade Dash Dash forward and slice through enemies along the path with psionic blades. Psychic Stealth Enter stealth and gain a Movement Boost. Wing Shurikens Launch a volley of psionic shurikens that stick to enemies, dealing damage and granting herself Bonus Health. Press again to recall the shurikens. Psionic Disc (Team-Up Ability) When Magik is on the field, Black Panther and Psylocke can tap into Limbo to rewind a few seconds back to a previous position; after passing through Limbo, Black Panther and Psylocke will gain Bonus Health based on missing health.

Some of Psylocke’s abilities also have some secondary activations as well. For example, Psi-Blade Dash will automatically recall the Wing Shurikens. The shurikens will first travel to Psylocke's starting position before returning to her. The Wing Shurikens also can be manually recalled, which will then allow them to move toward the crosshair before returning to Psylocke.

How to Utilize Psylocke’s Abilities

Psylocke is especially great at getting into an engagement and disengaging quickly.

Psylocke is very good at performing a split push into the enemy team, allowing her to flank enemies while they are distracted. When starting a team fight, you can use Psychic Stealth to get the jump on the enemy team and utilize her ability to reduce the cooldown of stealth with her Psionic Crossbow. This means that if you can get that surprise attack on an enemy and push them out or back into your team, you can use the ability fairly quickly again to escape if you happen to be in danger. Psychic Stealth is a very strong ability. If you are attacked while in stealth, Psylocke will remain in stealth but will briefly become visible for a short duration. So, even if a lucky shot does find its way to you, you still have a solid chance to escape.

Once Psylocke’s ultimate ability, Dance of the Butterfly, is available, you can then make some plays around this powerful ultimate as well. Dance of the Butterfly is quite possibly one of the strongest ultimates in the game. Psylocke is invulnerable during its cast time, attacks enemies at random, and has a very large area of effect. When activating the ultimate, Psylocke will slash a random enemy within a large area of effect, giving priority to the one who has been hit the least. This can be a strong ability paired with Psi-Blade Dash, using the dash to get into a group of enemies and unleashing the ultimate to finish off enemies or to force a retreat.