Watch out Multiverse, the Scarlet Witch is a force to reckon with. The powerful sorceress Scarlet Witch, a Duelist, is a titan on the battlefield in Marvel Rivals. Her various magic abilities make her a force to be reckoned with, whether they’re on your team or not. Looking to master Scarlet Witch? Here’s how to play as her.

Scarlet Witch’s Stats

HP: 250

Difficulty: One out of Five Stars

Class: Duelist

Voice Actor: Kate Higgins (Sakura in Naruto, Pauline in Super Mario Odyssey)

First Appearance in the Comics: The X-Men #4 (1964)

While different timelines exist, a majority of them tell that Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff (as well as her speedy brother Quicksilver aka Pietro Maximoff), are actually the children of big-bad Magneto!

Scarlet Witch’s Abilities

Chaos Control Scarlet Witch’s standard attack (and not related to Shadow the Hedgehog). Use unlimited magic to hurt opponents equivalent to a percentage of their health. Can also restore Chaos Energy for Chthonian Burst. Chthonian Burst Scarlet Witch’s secondary attack. Lets you fire up to five magic bolts that charge over time. Mystic Projection Lets you become invisible and fly around a bit for a short time. Dark Seal Launches a projectile orb at the targeted area (both surfaces and enemies). Once done, detonate it to stun those in it’s blast radius for a short period. Reality Erasure Scarlet Witch’s Ultimate ability. Allows you to fly and charge powerful energy which, when accumulated, will then detonate and explode around you, hurting those in the area. Telekinesis A passive-type ability for Scarlet Witch. Similar to Hela, you can slow down your fall to safely land on the ground. Chaotic Bond A team-up ability with Magneto. Using it will power up Magneto’s sword, letting him attack better and stronger.

As you can see, Scarlet Witch teeters to a more tactical attack player. They may not have as many attacks, but each one can turn the tide of battle. Despite the Duelist title, you can easily play Scarlet Witch as a Strategist.

Best Strategies for Scarlet Witch in Marvel Rivals

Scarlet Witch Can Be Pure Chaos For The Opposing Team

Close

When it comes to playing Scarlet Witch, as mentioned before, you can approach her in two ways. The first is, of course, attack-first. Her Chthonian Burst is perfect for those who want to get some strong hits on enemies, especially Vanguards. Plus, with Reality Erasure, you could take out a bunch of foes in one space should the chance pop up. While it’s not too damage-heavy, Chaos Control can most certainly help in close-combat, especially if you have enemies like Magik or Hulk on your tail.

However, you can also play Scarlet Witch as a Strategist. Granted, timing is key when it comes to planning, but its nonetheless a viable option. For example, Chaos Control can be perfect to drain enemies just enough for teammates to get the killing blow or even for you to take it. Meanwhile, Dark Seal is great for crowd control, as it can both hurt and stun foes, so you and your team can get the jump on them or stop them from reaching the objective. Both of these (especially if Magneto is on your team with Chaotic Bond) can be elevated with Mystic Projection, which you can use to line up your shots without any worry of being seen or damaged. Overall, you can’t go wrong with Scarlet Witch, as they’re the perfect medium between Duelist and Strategist if you play your cards right.