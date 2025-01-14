Quick Links

The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass is an enticing offer with skins like the Western-themed Blood Berserker Wolverine skin and the edgy Blood Moon Knight outfit available with purchase and progression. You can get a badass instant unlock when you purchase the Luxury Battle Pass, which includes the All-Butcher Loki skin.

The Luxury Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice in Marvel Rivals.

All Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

There are a total of 10 pages to unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Some rewards are available to all players, but the luxury prizes are marked on the top right of each image. Here are all the Season 1 Battle Pass rewards for Marvel Rivals players:

Item

Is it free?

100 Latice

Yes

100 Units

Yes

Hone Claws Emote

Yes

Blood Berserker Spray

No

Blood Berserker Nameplate

No

Blood Barrage MVP animation

No

Blood Berserker Wolverine Skin

No

At Your Service Gallery Card

Yes

All-Butcher Loki Skin

No

Heed My Call Emote

Yes

All-Butcher Spray

Yes

Mr. Fantastic Nameplate

Yes

All-Butcher Nameplate

No

End of Everything MVP animation

No

Blood Moon Knight Costume

No

Invisible Woman Nameplate

Yes

Rocket Raccoon Emblem

Yes

Bounty Hunter Spray

Yes

Wanted Raccoon MVP animation

No

Bounty Hunter Nameplate

No

100 Latice

No

Bounty Hunter Rocket Raccoon Costume

No

Blue Tarantula Peni Parker Costume

Yes

Moon Knight Emblem

Yes

Loki Emblem

Yes

Peni Parker Emblem

Yes

100 Units

No

Human Torch Nameplate

Yes

100 Lattice

No

Scarlet Witch Emblem

Yes

King Magnus Nameplate

Yes

Magneto Emblem

Yes

For All Mutants MVP animation

No

Past No More Emote

No

King Magnum Spray

No

King Magnus Magneto Costume

No

100 Lattice

Yes

Darkhold Collectible

Yes

100 Units

Yes

Namor Emblem

Yes

The Thing Nameplate

Yes

100 Units

No

Savage Sub-Mariner Namor Costume

No

Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card

Yes

100 Units

Yes

Iron Man Emblem

Yes

Blood Edge Armor Spray

Yes

Subway Rat Blaster Emote

No

Cleansing Edge MVP animation

No

Blood Edge Armor Nameplate

No

Blood Edge Arrmor Iron Man Costume

No

Innocence Reborn Emote

Yes

Blood Soul Spray

Yes

Adam Warlock Emblem

Yes

100 Lattice

No

Blood Soul Nameplate

No

Cut Divine Ties MVP animation

No

Blood Soul Adam Warlock Costume

No

Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch Costume

Yes

Flamenco Emote

Yes

100 Units

Yes

Emporium Matron Spray

No

Emporium Matron Nameplate

No

Making An Entrance MVP animation

No

100 Lattice

No

Rocket Raccoon Bounty Hunter Skin in Marvel Rivals How to Earn Chrono Tokens

You'll be able to unlock each reward by earning Chrono Tokens. You can get them by completing event missions, daily missions, and challenges. For example, if you take 30,000 Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mr. Fantastic, or Cloak & Dagger, you'll get 200 Chrono Tokens. You can also purchase the currency with real money if you're running out of time.

The Season 1 Battle Pass ends on April 10, so you have plenty of time to get all these rewards. If you complete all the investigations in the Midnight Features event, you'll get the following items as well:

  • Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
  • Ancient Game Gallery Card
  • Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
  • Midnight Missions Gallery Card
  • Reborn from Ragnarok Thor Costume

You'll also get currency and sprays for your hard work with the Midnight Features event.