The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass is an enticing offer with skins like the Western-themed Blood Berserker Wolverine skin and the edgy Blood Moon Knight outfit available with purchase and progression. You can get a badass instant unlock when you purchase the Luxury Battle Pass, which includes the All-Butcher Loki skin.

The Luxury Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice in Marvel Rivals.

All Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards

There are a total of 10 pages to unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Some rewards are available to all players, but the luxury prizes are marked on the top right of each image. Here are all the Season 1 Battle Pass rewards for Marvel Rivals players:

Item Is it free? 100 Latice Yes 100 Units Yes Hone Claws Emote Yes Blood Berserker Spray No Blood Berserker Nameplate No Blood Barrage MVP animation No Blood Berserker Wolverine Skin No At Your Service Gallery Card Yes All-Butcher Loki Skin No Heed My Call Emote Yes All-Butcher Spray Yes Mr. Fantastic Nameplate Yes All-Butcher Nameplate No End of Everything MVP animation No Blood Moon Knight Costume No Invisible Woman Nameplate Yes Rocket Raccoon Emblem Yes Bounty Hunter Spray Yes Wanted Raccoon MVP animation No Bounty Hunter Nameplate No 100 Latice No Bounty Hunter Rocket Raccoon Costume No Blue Tarantula Peni Parker Costume Yes Moon Knight Emblem Yes Loki Emblem Yes Peni Parker Emblem Yes 100 Units No Human Torch Nameplate Yes 100 Lattice No Scarlet Witch Emblem Yes King Magnus Nameplate Yes Magneto Emblem Yes For All Mutants MVP animation No Past No More Emote No King Magnum Spray No King Magnus Magneto Costume No 100 Lattice Yes Darkhold Collectible Yes 100 Units Yes Namor Emblem Yes The Thing Nameplate Yes 100 Units No Savage Sub-Mariner Namor Costume No Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card Yes 100 Units Yes Iron Man Emblem Yes Blood Edge Armor Spray Yes Subway Rat Blaster Emote No Cleansing Edge MVP animation No Blood Edge Armor Nameplate No Blood Edge Arrmor Iron Man Costume No Innocence Reborn Emote Yes Blood Soul Spray Yes Adam Warlock Emblem Yes 100 Lattice No Blood Soul Nameplate No Cut Divine Ties MVP animation No Blood Soul Adam Warlock Costume No Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch Costume Yes Flamenco Emote Yes 100 Units Yes Emporium Matron Spray No Emporium Matron Nameplate No Making An Entrance MVP animation No 100 Lattice No

How to Earn Chrono Tokens

You'll be able to unlock each reward by earning Chrono Tokens. You can get them by completing event missions, daily missions, and challenges. For example, if you take 30,000 Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mr. Fantastic, or Cloak & Dagger, you'll get 200 Chrono Tokens. You can also purchase the currency with real money if you're running out of time.

The Season 1 Battle Pass ends on April 10, so you have plenty of time to get all these rewards. If you complete all the investigations in the Midnight Features event, you'll get the following items as well:

Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card

Ancient Game Gallery Card

Fall of Midtown Gallery Card

Midnight Missions Gallery Card

Reborn from Ragnarok Thor Costume

You'll also get currency and sprays for your hard work with the Midnight Features event.