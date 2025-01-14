The Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass is an enticing offer with skins like the Western-themed Blood Berserker Wolverine skin and the edgy Blood Moon Knight outfit available with purchase and progression. You can get a badass instant unlock when you purchase the Luxury Battle Pass, which includes the All-Butcher Loki skin.
The Luxury Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice in Marvel Rivals.
All Season 1 Battle Pass Rewards
There are a total of 10 pages to unlock in the Season 1 Battle Pass. Some rewards are available to all players, but the luxury prizes are marked on the top right of each image. Here are all the Season 1 Battle Pass rewards for Marvel Rivals players:
|
Item
|
Is it free?
|
100 Latice
|
Yes
|
100 Units
|
Yes
|
Hone Claws Emote
|
Yes
|
Blood Berserker Spray
|
No
|
Blood Berserker Nameplate
|
No
|
Blood Barrage MVP animation
|
No
|
Blood Berserker Wolverine Skin
|
No
|
At Your Service Gallery Card
|
Yes
|
All-Butcher Loki Skin
|
No
|
Heed My Call Emote
|
Yes
|
All-Butcher Spray
|
Yes
|
Mr. Fantastic Nameplate
|
Yes
|
All-Butcher Nameplate
|
No
|
End of Everything MVP animation
|
No
|
Blood Moon Knight Costume
|
No
|
Invisible Woman Nameplate
|
Yes
|
Rocket Raccoon Emblem
|
Yes
|
Bounty Hunter Spray
|
Yes
|
Wanted Raccoon MVP animation
|
No
|
Bounty Hunter Nameplate
|
No
|
100 Latice
|
No
|
Bounty Hunter Rocket Raccoon Costume
|
No
|
Blue Tarantula Peni Parker Costume
|
Yes
|
Moon Knight Emblem
|
Yes
|
Loki Emblem
|
Yes
|
Peni Parker Emblem
|
Yes
|
100 Units
|
No
|
Human Torch Nameplate
|
Yes
|
100 Lattice
|
No
|
Scarlet Witch Emblem
|
Yes
|
King Magnus Nameplate
|
Yes
|
Magneto Emblem
|
Yes
|
For All Mutants MVP animation
|
No
|
Past No More Emote
|
No
|
King Magnum Spray
|
No
|
King Magnus Magneto Costume
|
No
|
100 Lattice
|
Yes
|
Darkhold Collectible
|
Yes
|
100 Units
|
Yes
|
Namor Emblem
|
Yes
|
The Thing Nameplate
|
Yes
|
100 Units
|
No
|
Savage Sub-Mariner Namor Costume
|
No
|
Eternal Night Falls Gallery Card
|
Yes
|
100 Units
|
Yes
|
Iron Man Emblem
|
Yes
|
Blood Edge Armor Spray
|
Yes
|
Subway Rat Blaster Emote
|
No
|
Cleansing Edge MVP animation
|
No
|
Blood Edge Armor Nameplate
|
No
|
Blood Edge Arrmor Iron Man Costume
|
No
|
Innocence Reborn Emote
|
Yes
|
Blood Soul Spray
|
Yes
|
Adam Warlock Emblem
|
Yes
|
100 Lattice
|
No
|
Blood Soul Nameplate
|
No
|
Cut Divine Ties MVP animation
|
No
|
Blood Soul Adam Warlock Costume
|
No
|
Emporium Matron Scarlet Witch Costume
|
Yes
|
Flamenco Emote
|
Yes
|
100 Units
|
Yes
|
Emporium Matron Spray
|
No
|
Emporium Matron Nameplate
|
No
|
Making An Entrance MVP animation
|
No
|
100 Lattice
|
No
How to Earn Chrono Tokens
You'll be able to unlock each reward by earning Chrono Tokens. You can get them by completing event missions, daily missions, and challenges. For example, if you take 30,000 Damage in Empire of Eternal Night: Midtown as Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Mr. Fantastic, or Cloak & Dagger, you'll get 200 Chrono Tokens. You can also purchase the currency with real money if you're running out of time.
How to Play as Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals
When she disappears, the Invisible Woman gains HP in Marvel Rivals.
The Season 1 Battle Pass ends on April 10, so you have plenty of time to get all these rewards. If you complete all the investigations in the Midnight Features event, you'll get the following items as well:
- Thicker Than Blood Gallery Card
- Ancient Game Gallery Card
- Fall of Midtown Gallery Card
- Midnight Missions Gallery Card
- Reborn from Ragnarok Thor Costume
You'll also get currency and sprays for your hard work with the Midnight Features event.