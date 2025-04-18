Marvel Rivals season 2 battlepass Flowers of Kraktia is themed around the Hellfire Gala, containing over ten pages of exclusive rewards for you to obtain. With two free skins and an additional eight which can be gained from purchasing the luxury battlepass, you’re sure to stand out on the battlefield with these stylish new looks.

The pass is available from April 11 through to July 10. The pass won’t expire for those who purchase the luxury one, however, allowing you to claim rewards even after the season ends. It contains a total of three rare, five epic and two legendary skins for popular characters such as Cloak and Dagger, Spider-Man and Iron Fist. New sprays, nameplates, emotes and MVP animations can all be used to express yourself while you wait for a match. If you have time, you might even be able to emote on the enemy team to really do some emotional damage.