Marvel Rivals has been a pleasant surprise in the hero shooter genre. It's a fantastic Overwatch-style game with a ton of different characters and a unique game feel thanks to its increased speed and destructible environments.

The first details have been released for the Battle Pass and its costumes. The first season, eternal night falls, will have a variety of new costumes and playable characters. It just launched and includes heavy hitters like The Fantastic Four as playable characters in a shooting game for the first time.

As a fan of Overwatch-style games dating back to the original and also Battleborn and especially Paladins, Marvel Rivals offers so much more gameplay variety than most of them. Overwatch and now Overwatch 2 are great for a lower-paced session, while Paladins is my go-to on PlayStation thanks to its gyro support and Marvel Rivals plays great even with twin stick-only support on consoles. The faster gameplay pace and destructible world really does make it feel almost like a blend of a hero shooter and something like Rampage or War of the Monsters.

Blast Away

Having so much character variety - especially early on, is nice because you can still get a few characters you love in your rotation and try out new ones when the feeling strikes you. If you want to go into battle as a tank-style character, you can, while zipping around the map as a faster character allows you to cover more ground even if you won't do as much damage per-blow as a larger character.

For the new characters, Sue Storm is a strategist who attacks from afar and deals out a lot of damage in short bursts. She's fantastic for chip damage and can disappear from the field for a brief period of time. Mr. Fantastic is very much like Dhalsim in a first-person shooter with his extending limbs allowing him to deal out damage from afar while also bouncing projectiles back at enemies and dealing out more damage close-up with melee attacks. Beyond The Fantastic Four, there will be 10 new costumes available in the Eternal Night Luxury Battle Pass alongside new sprays and emotes. Players can buy the battle pass for 990 Lattice, and you'll get 600 Lattice and 600 Units back when you buy it - so it's a pretty solid value proposition overall.