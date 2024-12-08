Comic book fans and competitive players alike are buzzing with excitement since Marvel Rivals hit the scene. Because of the rising popularity of PVP and hero shooters, the iconic superheroes and supervillains of the billion-dollar franchise have thrown their tights into the ring with an all-new online third-person game.

Related All Team Up Abilities in Marvel Rivals Who knew The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon would have a team-up ability in Marvel Rivals?

With how many hours players are putting into ranking up and earning new rewards, some of you might be looking for a break, maybe even a new distraction — until you’re ready to get back into the action, that is. So, whether you’re seeking another competing multiplayer game, or craving more Marvel, this list has plenty of fun to offer.

10 Rainbow Six Siege

Welcome to the Tom Clancy Universe

Bearing the logo of famed American novelist Tom Clancy comes one of the greatest team-based shooters of the franchise: Rainbow Six Siege. Want a video game that feels like it has punch as you’re blasting away in a fully destructible environment? Then this one will be a treat.

Shoot through walls, blast open doors, jump through windows — do whatever it takes to complete the objective. Teams are broken up between defenders and attackers. As defenders, you set up traps and perimeters to lure the opposing team into a kill zone. As attackers, it’s up to you to break in and take out the other team. Each side comes equipped with a multitude of gadgets to tip the odds in their favor. Just remember, this isn’t running and gunning like in Call of Duty. Unless you’re wearing the right equipment, a few hits and you’re down. So, think tactically.

9 Apex Legends

Mindless Action

If you’re hankering for some more PvP gaming with unique fighters to play with, Apex Legends might be the one for you. Standing with a roster of over 26 playable characters, this game is brought to players by Respawn Entertainment, the same studio behind the Titanfall and Star Wars Jedi games.

Featuring some of the most satisfying gunplay around, every character is armed with a set of exceptional abilities to wield in every match. And if you tire of the traditional control point captures and team deathmatches, Apex Legends also includes a battle royale mode. On top of all that, you can try the game out whenever you want because it’s free-to-play.

However, it does feature the dreaded loot boxes.

8 World of Warships

You Have the Helm

MMO Vehicular Combat Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 79/100 Critics Recommend: 78% Released September 17, 2015 Developer(s) Wargaming Publisher(s) Wargaming

In the beginning, there was the paper-and-pencil game Battleship, and then there was World of Warships. If you tire of competitive online video games about wacky fighters but still want one that’ll make you feel powerful, this game might be more your speed.

You take control of your own range of naval ships straight out of the 20th century — these range from small but covert destroyers to enormous battleships. The more you level up and win, the more variety you’ll unlock as you upgrade and design whichever ship you want and modify it to your play style. It’s not recommended for those who easily get seasick.

7 Overwatch 2

Choose Your Hero

A lot of players probably saw this one coming. After all, many are claiming that Marvel Rivals bears some similarities to this original by Blizzard Entertainment. Whether or not you agree with those sentiments, if you got a lot of fun out of Marvel Rivals, then Overwatch 2 will satisfy you too.

From the FPS franchise that forever changed competitive hero shooters, choose from dozens of playable characters that are divided between three classes: Support, Damage, and Tank. Even after its launch, content continues to be added with each season release, which features more maps, new characters, and alternative cosmetics. Recommended for those who love playing online with friends.

6 Marvel's Midnight Suns

Strategize & Lead Your Team of Superheroes

Itching for Marvel action? Though Marvel's Midnight Suns' focuses more on turn-based combat mixed with RPG elements, it’ll scratch that itch. Take on the role of the Hunter, a character whose appearance can be completely customized, as it falls on you to build a team of Marvel heroes to save the world from a supernatural threat.

Related The 10 Best Marvel Games for Comic Fans We love the super heroes of Marvel Comics, and these are the best video games they star in.

Boasting over a dozen incredible heroes to choose from, each character relies on a card-based system to summon their range of abilities, which can be modified or upgraded for each mission. When you’re not fighting to stop the end of the world, you’ll be hanging out with your team of heroes and strengthening your bonds. All this and more from the same studio that developed the XCOM games.

5 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Saving the Galaxy Like a Rockstar