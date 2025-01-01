Spider-Man, the friendly neighborhood superhero, is one of the toughest characters to figure out in Marvel Rivals. He is so agile to the point of him being hard to control, and his health is fairly low in comparison to other fighters. Thankfully, you have this guide to help you with mastering New York's favorite hero.

Close

Spider-Man's Moves Explained

Spider-Man, despite being one of the world's most familiar superheroes, is one of the hardest characters to figure out in Marvel Rivals. He is a melee-based fighter in a third-person shooter, which makes him difficult to mesh with the rest of the team. You should also place a Spider-Tracer by hitting a Web Cluster on foes as this helps inflict additional damage. Despite how complex he is, here is his moveset:

Spider-Power (R2/RT) Spider-Man punches his foes in a simple combo of attacks. You can inflict extra damage if they have a Spider-Tracer on them. Web-Cluster (L2/LT) Spider-Man shoots webs towards his foes for a ranged attack. Like Spider-Power, your enemies will receive extra damage if they have a Spider-Tracer on them. Web Swing (L1/LB) You can swing across the map with his webs like Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man. On the options screen, you can turn off the automatic swing setting, etc., to get a perfect movement feel. Get Over Here! (R1/RB) You can shoot foes with webbing and reel them in, like Roadhog's chain in Overwatch. However, if there's a Spider-Tracer on the foe, you'll be pulled to them instead. This is an excellent combo move. Amazing Combo (Square/X) The New York-based hero does an uppercut to his foes and can cause extra damage if they have a Spider-Tracer on. Thwip and Flip (Cross/A) Spider-Man can use a double jump. This is a great way to avoid attacks. Spider-Man is very nimble on his feet. Spider-Sense (Passive) Spider-Man gets a warning above his head, showing enemies are close by. This doesn't seem particularly useful. Wall Crawl (Passive) You can run up walls if you press R2 (RT) on them. Additionally, you can crawl by jumping onto walls. Suit Expulsion (Team-Up) If you team up with Venom, Spider-Man unleashes an explosive spike attack on his nearby foes with a press of the triangle (Y) button. It's a decent AoE (Area of Effect) attack, especially when the enemy team is crowded on an objective. Spider-Man also gets a 10% damage boost from teaming up. Extra Web-Fluid (Team-Up) When teamed up with Squirrel Girl, she gets a web bomb that causes an immobilizing effect on foes and damages them. There seems to be no-effect on Spider-Man, other than a 10% damage boost. Spectacular Spin (Left analog stick + Right analog stick) Similar to Spider-Man's appearance in the Marvel vs. Capcom games, the hero creates web-clusters all around him, in an AoE attack. He damages and stuns opponents. This works well against teams that like to gang up and take over the objective together.

Related How to Play as Iron Fist in Marvel Rivals Show your enemies what it truly means to fight The Immortal Iron Fist.

General Strategies

While playing as Spider-Man, you should see yourself like a jungler in a MOBA. Try to approach enemies who are low and decimate them with your quick attacks, and then try to swing out of the way before your low HP gets taken out. Utilize a combo of attacks. Start with the Web Clusters (the ranged attack), and then pull them into you with the Get Over Here! move. After that, strike your foe a few times with Spider-Power and then finish them off with the Amazing Combo. Spider-Man plays similarly to a fighting game character. Try to utilize spacing and get out of trouble with his fast web swing. Then, whenever your ultimate is ready, it can turn the tides with its wide AoE attack on an objective.

You should also place a Spider-Tracer by hitting a Web Cluster on foes as this helps inflict additional damage.

Spider-Man can be tricky to play, and it makes sense that Marvel Rivals lists him as a five-star character. If you're consistent with Peter Parker, however, he can be an asset on the battlefield. It will probably take a long time to figure out how he fits into Marvel Rivals' combat. Another Spider-Verse hero, Penni Parker is a little easier to understand, and she's a great tank.