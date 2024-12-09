Marvel Rivals has a large and diverse cast of characters right away, each being very different in how they play and varying in difficulty. If you are struggling to grasp most of the cast, you still have some options on characters with a low ceiling, but the more you learn and play, the better you will get. Squirrel Girl is a character with a fairly basic kit but can provide overwhelming frontline and backline pressure with her explosive acorns.

Squirrel Girl’s Abilities

Armed with acorns and her squirrel friends, Doreen can easily smash through shields and squishy enemies.

Squirrel Girl has 4 abilities to use on top of her primary fire, all combining into a very easy-to-understand and extremely fun kit to use against your enemies.

Burst Acorn This is Squirrel Girl’s primary fire. She has 10 acorns to shoot back-to-back before she has to reload. Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami Squirrel Girl will summon a horde of squirrels to charge forward, dealing damage while bouncing against structures. Tail Bounce This is a movement utility for Squirrel Girl. This will allow her to perform a high jump to gain a better position or to get out of danger quickly. Mammal Bond This ability will allow Squirrel Girl to reload one ability for a short time. This gives you the chance to stack two Tail Bounces or even double up on Squirrel Blockades. Squirrel Blockade With this ability, Squirrel Girl will launch an acorn to unleash Squirrel Guards, imprisoning the first enemy on hit. Webbed Action (Team-Up Ability) When Spider-Man is on the team with Squirrel Girl, she will gain access to a web bomb ability. This will explode on impact with the environment and enemies, briefly immobilizing them and dealing minor damage.

How to Utilize Squirrel Girl’s Abilities

Squirrel Girl’s kit is easy to grasp and learning to use her abilities properly will make you a force to be reckoned with.

The trick with your abilities is to learn when to apply pressure and when to focus on one target in particular. If enemies are on the objective in any mode, your primary fire ability will force them to back up or find a safer spot, clearing a safe path for your team to push through to battle in a safer manner. Each hit will do significant damage to Duelist (Damage dealers) and Strategist (Healers) characters. They also greatly help chip away at and support the rest of your team while taking down Vanguard (Tank) characters. If you end up in a close-quarters team fight, ensuring you hit your targets will be a bit harder. In this scenario, you will want to use your Squirrel Blockade to get some brief distance, deal damage, and then Tail Bounce to safety.

You’ll want to use Mammal Bond as often as possible when you engage in team fights in any of the modes you queue into. Resetting one of your ability cooldowns will be invaluable and allows you to choose between keeping enemies at bay, ensuring they can’t escape, or even guaranteeing your escape. They won’t trap enemies for long, but just enough for you to buy a second for your team to help or for you to disengage. Using Mammal Bond to perform another Tail Bounce will allow you to gain even more vertical height, but she will move through the air slowly. Even with a single Tail Bounce, she will be slow in the air, but will still allow you to get to a new spot to deal some damage or throw an acorn trap to stop an enemy for a few seconds or keep firing at them with your primary fire.

Mammal Bond doesn’t completely reset your cooldowns, it is more of a second use that allows your cooldowns to keep counting down while you push through the match.

Try your best to keep your distance and toss out Squirrel Blockade when you see the enemy team grouped up together. Reloading with Mammal Bond, and tossing it back out once again will guarantee 1–2 heroes left pinned down briefly and leaving them out in the open. Keeping the high ground and staying at mid-range from the enemy will allow you to safely become a mortar launcher for the team and keep enemies from grouping up and steamrolling during a push. This will allow you to stun and leash an enemy for you to deal damage to. A strong offensive and defensive tool in Squirrel Girl’s kit that is extremely valuable in team fights or escaping an enemy focusing on you.