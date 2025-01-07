Star-Lord is a legendary hero from the Galaxy, and he is thankfully playable in Marvel Rivals from day one alongside his buddies Groot and Rocket Raccoon. He can fly through the sky, fire his Element Guns, and even dodge in the air to avoid powerful ultimate attacks from his foes.

Close

Star-Lord's Moves, Explained

Star-Lord is one of the fastest characters in Marvel Rivals as he propels himself through the sky and dodges attacks midair. Like Tracer in Overwatch, you can use him to get in and out of combat quickly. One of his moves also reminds many of Reaper's ultimate from the same Blizzard game. Here are all of Star-Lord's moves in Marvel Rivals:

Element Guns (R2/RT) Star-Lord has a dual-pistol set up that quickly runs out of ammo but can be reloaded in a flash. These Element Guns can take out foes fast, especially if you shoot for the head. Rocket Propulsion (R1/RB) With a limited amount of energy, you can fly around the sky and gain a movement boost. This can greatly help you get away from dangerous attacks or jump Star-Lord faster into the action. Look at the white bar on the right-hand side of the UI to check how much energy Star-Lord has. Blaster Barrage (L1/LB) Star-Lord fires at enemies in a round AoE attack. Like Reaper in Overwatch, he fires a frenzy of bullets around him. It's surprisingly effective, despite how quickly it can recharge. It takes eight seconds to come back. Make sure you use this attack when many are around the same spot. For example, fire the Blaster Barrage when three or four enemies are protecting a point. Don't go in by yourself though. Stellar Shift (L2/LT) With a press of the L2/LT button, Star-Lord will roll out of the way and swiftly reload his guns. Use this dodge move at just the right time, and you'll be able to dodge many devastating ultimates like Scarlet Witch's Reality Erasure. Leader's Soul (Team-Up Ability) Star-Lord or Mantis can be revived in a cocoon when teamed up with Adam Warlock. Galactic Legend (Ultimate) Star-Lord flies up in the air and can lock on to enemies easily with his Element Guns. He can fire at foes easily and fast. He can be devastating from above with a barrage of bullets for a limited amount of time. This is a fantastic move to have in your back pocket when you have a supportive team who can distract.

General Strategies

Star-Lord is a fairly easy character to master in Marvel Rivals, so it makes sense he only has two stars of difficulty. Master the timing of the Stellar Shift roll to avoid attacks and remember that if you've run out of ammo with your pistols, this ability instantly reloads them.

Related How to Play As Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals One of the most difficult heroes to play in Marvel Rivals is Spider-Man.

Use your Blaster Barrage at the right moment when you have healers supporting you. Otherwise, Star-Lord is a squishy character to take down with low HP. Try to practice diving in and out of combat scenarios as well to make full use of Star-Lord.