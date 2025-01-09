Storm is one of the best X-Men, so it only makes sense that she's an asset in Marvel Rivals. She can help speed up her allies or strengthen their offensive stats with her Weather Control and Goddess Boost. She can also throw bolts of electricity towards her foes like Zeus from Greek mythology.

Storm's Moves, Explained

This three-star difficulty hero is relatively simple to play, as in Marvel Rivals. Her Wind Blade can be fairly difficult to aim correctly, however, so it's best to stay in a mid-ranged scenario against her enemies. Storm has the ability to switch between different weather to increase movement or damage. Here is a breakdown of all of her abilities in-game.

Wind Blade (R2/RT) Storm uses her power of the weather to create Wind Blades towards her foes. It's hard to nail her shots from far away, so try to stay relatively close against her enemies. They aren't as powerful as other projectiles in the game, such as Star-Lord's bullets, however. Weather Control (Triangle/Y) This ability changes the weather between Tornado and Thunder. Tornado enhances your party's movement and Thunder gives a Damage Boost. You can tell which element is being used by the symbol in the middle of the screen. A thunderbolt, for example, represents Thunder. Additionally, the game's UI tells you how many are influenced by the weather's effects within a circle outlined on the ground. The blue number represents your allies. Goddess Boost (Circle/B) Goddess Boost activates the Tornado and Thunder's buffs to allies. It also activates lightning when Thunder is activated and a Slow debuff on enemies when you're using the Tornado. Bolt Rush (R1/RB) This one is a simple attack. Storm charges the move for a second and then blasts out a bolt of lightning. It takes around a sixth of The Punisher's health. Omega Hurricane (left analog stick + right analog stick) As the name of the move suggests, Storm unleashes a hurricane on her foes for around five seconds. It draws in nearby enemies and deals a hefty amount of damage. You can aim where the hurricane goes before activating it. You can zoom out the camera with the L2/LT button during this moment. Charged Gale (Team-Up Ability - Cross/A) When teamed up with Thor, Storm sends out a lightning barrage that hits multiple enemies.

General Strategies

With Storm, you'll want to buff your allies and debuff your foes at the right moments with Goddess Boost. Look out for low-health foes trying to escape and blast them with Wind Blade or Bolt Rush. Be the playmaker as Storm.

Omega Hurricane is a great ultimate that can be used against enemies who are bunched up for an objective. It's one of the best in the game. Wind Blade can be a fairly weak normal attack but try to keep your distance, especially against melee characters in the air. You can fly up in the air with L2 (LT) and go down with L1 (LB).